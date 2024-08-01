Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings, Completes $1.2 Million Preferred Stock Issuance

2024 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets were $190.8 million at quarter end.

Net interest income of $1.05 million for the second quarter.

Net interest margin of 2.45% for the second quarter.

Net loans increased 3% to $143.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $138.6 million a year ago.

Asset quality remains pristine.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits represent 30% of total deposits.

Tangible book value per share was $7.79 at quarter end.



POULSBO, Wash., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $7 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $15 thousand reported for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $18 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Near the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Company completed the issuance of $1.2 million of Preferred Stock. Under the terms of the transaction, the Preferred Stock will convert to Common Stock within a 2 year time period.

“The proceeds from this offering will be used to further strengthen our capital position and to support continued growth in our vibrant Pacific Northwest markets,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

Total assets were $190.8 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $187.1 million at June 30, 2023. Net loans totaled $143.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a 1% increase compared to $141.3 million at March 31, 2024, and a 3% increase compared to $138.6 million a year ago. Loan demand improved modestly during the quarter but remains impacted by the high interest rate environment.

Asset quality remained pristine during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.27 million as of June 30, 2024, and was 0.88% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $228 thousand during the quarter. The Company has one non-performing loan of $ 235 thousand.

Due to improved credit quality metrics and net loan recoveries, the Company recorded a $90 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to a $40 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 and a $50 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023.

Total deposits increased 4% to $145.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $140.5 million at both March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30%, interest bearing demand represented 28%, money market and savings accounts comprised 17%, and certificates of deposit made up 25% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2024.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $1.05 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.11 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in interest expense on deposits and other borrowings resulting from the higher interest rate environment. For the first six months of 2024, net interest income was $2.10 million, compared to $2.22 million for the first six months of 2023.

“As anticipated, our net interest margin showed signs of stabilizing during the second quarter, expanding three basis points compared to the preceding quarter. The growth in our yield on earning assets more than offset the increase in cost of funds,” said Darrow. “Our deposit mix is also improving, which is helping to stabilize our net interest margin.” The Company’s net interest margin was 2.45% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.42% for the preceding quarter, and 2.51% for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, the net interest margin was 2.42%, compared to 2.56% for the first six months of 2023.

Total non-interest income was $79 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $130 thousand for the second quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the year ago quarter was primarily due to higher referral fee income during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2024, non-interest income was $152 thousand, compared to $260 thousand for the first six months of 2023.

Total noninterest expense was $1.21 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $55 thousand, or 4%, from the second quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $47 thousand, or 6%, over the year ago quarter, while occupancy costs decreased by $62 thousand, or 39% from the same quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense decreased $106 thousand, or 4%, to $2.36 million, over the same period in 2023.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.26% at quarter end, substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share increased to $7.79 at quarter end, compared to $7.68 a year earlier.

“Our strong deposit franchise, abundant capital levels, and pristine credit quality put us in an excellent position to continue to expand our client base,” said Darrow. “Our community banking model is being well received in the markets that we serve, and we will continue to work to create value for our clients, shareholders and communities.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA.. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Three Month Change Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 One Year Change Year to Date June 30, 2024 Year to Date June 30, 2023 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,920 $ 1,960 -2 % $ 1,783 8 % $ 3,881 $ 3,469 12 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 61 79 -24 % 82 -26 % 140 123 14 % Securities 119 120 -1 % 114 4 % 239 224 7 % Total interest income 2,100 2,159 -3 % 1,979 6 % 4,259 3,816 12 % Interest Expense Deposits 785 682 15 % 515 52 % 1,467 940 56 % Other Borrowings 261 430 -39 % 352 -26 % 691 660 5 % Total interest expense 1,046 1,112 -6 % 867 21 % 2,158 1,600 35 % Net Interest Income 1,053 1,048 1 % 1,112 -5 % 2,101 2,216 -5 % Provision for Loan Losses (90 ) (40 ) 125 % (50 ) 80 % (130 ) (20 ) 550 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,143 1,088 5 % 1,162 -2 % 2,231 2,236 -0 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 28 21 36 % 18 60 % 49 33 50 % Other non-interest income 51 52 -2 % 112 -55 % 103 227 -55 % Total non-interest income 79 73 9 % 130 -39 % 152 260 -41 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 673 605 11 % 720 -6 % 1,278 1,412 -9 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 96 129 -25 % 158 -39 % 241 299 -19 % Other operating expenses 445 407 9 % 391 14 % 836 751 11 % Total non-interest expenses 1,214 1,141 6 % 1,269 -4 % 2,355 2,461 -4 % Net Income Before Income Tax 9 19 -56 % 23 -63 % 28 35 -19 % Provision for Income Tax 2 4 -56 % 5 -63 % 6 7 -19 % Net Income $ 7 $ 15 -56 % $ 18 -63 % $ 22 $ 27 -19 %





BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 Three Month Change June 30, 2023 One Year Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 2,124 $ 3,583 -41 % $ 2,352 -10 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 14,625 10,151 44 % 12,674 15 % Securities 21,664 22,348 -3 % 23,069 -6 % Loans 144,477 142,469 1 % 139,844 3 % Allowance for loan losses (1,266 ) (1,128 ) 12 % (1,252 ) 1 % Net Loans 143,210 141,341 1 % 138,592 3 % Premises and fixed assets 6,219 6,274 -1 % 6,615 -6 % Accrued Interest receivable 678 697 -3 % 642 6 % Intangible assets 26 33 -20 % 52 -50 % Other assets 2,262 2,413 -6 % 3,107 -27 % Total Assets $ 190,808 $ 186,840 2 % $ 187,104 2 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 44,092 $ 40,900 8 % $ 43,382 2 % Interest Bearing Demand 40,171 22,773 76 % 25,288 59 % Money Market and Savings 24,534 30,107 -19 % 37,339 -34 % Certificates of Deposit 36,989 46,698 -21 % 34,476 7 % Total Deposits 145,786 140,479 4 % 140,486 4 % Total Borrowing 30,446 33,088 -8 % 33,415 -9 % Accrued interest payable 244 296 -18 % 238 2 % Other liabilities 212 174 22 % 365 -42 % Total Liabilities 176,687 174,036 2 % 174,504 1 % Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 1,242 - *** - *** Common Stock 1,650 1,650 0 % 1,638 1 % Additional paid in capital 13,147 13,128 0 % 13,081 1 % Retained Earnings (1,471 ) (1,478 ) -0 % (1,501 ) -2 % Other Comprehensive Income (447 ) (496 ) -10 % (619 ) -28 % Total Shareholders' Equity 14,121 12,804 10 % 12,600 12 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 190,808 $ 186,840 2 % $ 187,104 2 %



