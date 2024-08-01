Scoop Up After-School Smiles at Marble Slab Creamery

Frozen Slab Franchise Offering Back to School Happy Hour with Buy One, Get One Deal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is drawing up the perfect after-school plans. Starting Monday, Aug. 5 and running through Sunday, Aug. 18, participating stores are offering a special Back to School Happy Hour featuring a sweet deal: guests can receive a free small Ice Cream cup with purchase of a small, regular, or best value Ice Cream Cup. The sweet special is available daily from 4:00-6:00 p.m., and the guest must mention the promotion to redeem.

"We wanted to create an A+ promotion for families to celebrate and kick off a new school year," said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. "Marble Slab is the ultimate family spot, and we're thrilled to mix-in a fun Happy Hour event to help enjoy the Back-to-School season."

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-In philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

