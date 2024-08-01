Tolentino seeks probe of MT Terranova oil spill

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino wants the Senate to get to the bottom of the massive oil spill caused by the sinking of motor tanker (MT) Terranova off Limay, Bataan last week, which has spread to coastal areas in nearby provinces, including Cavite.

Tolentino filed Senate Resolution No. 1084, which directs the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the sea catastrophe.

"It is important to determine the cause of the oil spill, explore ways to mitigate its negative effects, and recommend policy measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," said the senator, who chairs the Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

"In Cavite, the oil spill has affected coastal areas in Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate. There are fishing communities and tourist resorts there," Tolentino noted.

As of Wednesday (July 31), the province of Cavite has declared a State of Calamity and a No-Catch Zone for shellfish (tahong, alimasag, alimango, halaan) in the said localities.

In his resolution, Tolentino cited reports from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) which said that the MT Terra Nova was carrying approximately 1.4 million liters of industrial oil when it capsized on July 25.

"The oil spill poses a serious threat to the marine ecosystem, coastal communities, and livelihood sources in the provinces of Bataan, Cavite, Nasugbu in Batangas, and Bulacan," the senator underscored.

Finally, Tolentino stressed the need for proactive measures to help affected communities, specifically the fisherfolk and tourism sector, and for a whole-of-government resolution to mitigate the adverse effects of the oil spill.