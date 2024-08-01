Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Executive Order for gov't workers' salary increase

PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release
August 1, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR GOV'T WORKERS' SALARY INCREASE

The prompt action to implement a salary increase for government workers is a commendable demonstration of the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare of our civil servants.

Hindi man kailangan ng aksyunan ng Senado ang inihain ko na Senate Bill No. 2611 (proposed Salary Standardization Law VI) na nagpapanukala ng 10 hanggang 46 na porsiyento na dagdag sa kasalukuyang take-home pay ng mga kawani, maisasakatuparan naman ang ating hangarin na maipatupad ito matapos mapaso noong nakaraang taon ang Salary Standardization Law of 2019 (RA 11466).

I am grateful that the Executive also heeded my recommendation to implement the four-tranche salary increase through the issuance of an EO and to apply it retroactively. This action shows our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our government workforce and helps create a fairer and more competitive compensation system

