Nutraceutical Excipient Market is to Surge at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2034 Amid Rising Focus on Sustainability and Demand for Natural and Label Ingredients | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The US Nutraceutical Excipient market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2034. Health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for nutritional beverages in preventive healthcare, boosting the U.S. market. In developed nations like the United States, there is a rising consumption of health supplements such as probiotics, prebiotics, and protein products to enhance illness resistance and prevent lifestyle diseases.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global nutraceutical excipient market is estimated to reach US$ 2,663.4 million in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 4,958.7 million by 2034.



The growing health and wellness-conscious consumer base has led to a surge in demand for nutraceutical excipients, necessitating the development of products with enhanced functional properties. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is expected to significantly boost nutraceutical excipient sales during the projected period.

The nutraceutical excipient market is expected to be influenced by the growing acceptance of preventive healthcare, the geriatric population, and the easy accessibility of healthcare products through e-commerce platforms. Advancements in processing technologies such as nanotechnology, rising demand for tailored medication per target customer, and increasing usage of multidimensional and multifunctional excipients are creating growing opportunities for the target market.

The nutraceutical excipient market is expected to experience potential growth due to evolving consumer preferences for preventive healthcare and lifestyle maintenance. However, the high manufacturing costs and stringent regulatory compliances are set to restrict new entrants in this field, affecting the market's growth prospects.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global nutraceutical excipient market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,958.7 million by 2034.

The market is set to surge at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period

The United States is set to surge at a CAGR of 7.2%, showing significant growth over the forecast period.

India is expected to reach US$ 388.4 million by 2034.

China is projected to surge at 7.8% CAGR by 2034.



“Nutraceutical manufacturers and leading companies are seeking customized excipient solutions, including co-processing technologies and multifunctional excipient systems, to meet precise and specific formulation requirements, according to excipient consumers and suppliers.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Dow Du Pont Inc., Kerry Group PLC, and Roquette Frères SA are the few leading players in the market. Acquisitions and mergers enhance product safety quality and market coverage by combining resources, product knowledge, and processing technology, providing access to new distribution channels.

Correspondingly, introducing new products with enhanced and improved efficiency with wide application is set to help companies stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demands. For instance,

In September 2022, Roquette acquired Crest Cellulose, an India-based excipient manufacturer.

Roquette acquired Crest Cellulose, an India-based excipient manufacturer. In 2023, Roquette announced the addition of three new excipient grades to its unmatched portfolio of solutions for moisture-sensitive active pharmaceutical products and ingredients.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insight’s (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global nutraceutical excipient market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2023 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the nutraceutical excipient market based on product type (wintergreen, cinnamon, chocolate mint, peppermint, spearmint), end-use (hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacies, specialty stores, grocery stores, wholesale stores, online retail), form (capsule, pills, spray), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa)

Global Nutraceutical Excipient Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Wintergreen

Cinnamon

Chocolate Mint

Peppermint

Spearmint



By End-use:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Grocery Stores

Wholesale Stores

Online Retail



By Form:

Capsule

Pills

Spray



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

FMI's Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

