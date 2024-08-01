Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring and Control Solutions for Backup Power Generators, Hosts Q2 Conf. Call Thu., Aug. 8th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup electric generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will host its Q2 conference call, Thursday, August 8th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Acorn will report its financial results before the market opens that morning. Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will discuss Acorn’s Q2 results and 2024 outlook and answer investor questions.



Conference Call & Replay Date/Time: Thursday, August 8th at 11:00am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrix™ ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Follow us

Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

acfn@catalyst-ir.com