Cassava Sciences to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Recent Developments and Provide a Company Update on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Event details follow:
Date: Thursday, August 8th
Time:  8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Audio Webcast: https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations
Or  
Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjvmjjcr
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company Presentations page of the Cassava Sciences’ website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450 or ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com



Primary Logo

