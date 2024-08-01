PainReform’s New Manufacturing Process Achieves Significant Benefits Including 18-Month Stability of PRF-110 at Room Temperature

New process expected to significantly bolster future commercialization efforts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd . (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, announces a major advancement in the development of its lead asset, PRF-110. The Company's new highly scalable manufacturing process, for which it recently filed a new patent, has enabled PRF-110 to achieve full product stability for 18 months at room temperature. This stability study is ongoing and marks a significant achievement for PainReform.



Drug stability, or shelf life, is defined as the ability of a drug substance or product to maintain its original properties and characteristics within specified limits during storage. This is crucial for ensuring the drug's safety and efficacy. The demonstrated stability of PRF-110 at room temperature is a critical milestone for PainReform as it significantly eases handling and transportation and reduces associated costs, all of which are vital for ensuring future market penetration and wide-scale use.

Ehud Geller, Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, commented, "Achieving 18-month stability for PRF-110 at room temperature is a major accomplishment for PainReform and a significant validation of our new manufacturing process. This stability not only simplifies logistics and reduces costs but also underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy for our products. As we look forward to the top-line results from our Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2024, we are confident that this new process will significantly bolster our future commercialization efforts."

PainReform continues to advance the development of PRF-110 and is on track to report top-line results from the Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2024. These results are expected to further inform the regulatory submission process and potential commercialization plans.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

