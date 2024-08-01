TerraZero Technologies Collaborates with Enterprise AI Specialists Qeleo to Accelerate Scalability of Intraverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to announce TerraZero’s collaboration with artificial intelligence company Qeleo ( Qeleo.com ); Predictive Technologies d/b/a Qeleo, to accelerate the scalability of TerraZero’s core product, Intraverse, and other operational initiatives.



TerraZero and Qeleo have collaborated and will continue to collaborate on artificial intelligence tools specific to TerraZero’s pipeline of development.



These AI tools, by design, foster the creation of assets to be used within virtual experiences deployed by TerraZero, and utilized across TerraZero’s Intraverse ecosystem.



TerraZero and Qeleo plan to develop additional tools that further the scaling of 3D models and full 3D environments following creative input from staff and contractor artists and developers.



TerraZero aims to use these AI tools to scale thousands of virtual environments, as well as build new revenue streams for the company.



As TerraZero continues to scale the development of Intraverse PRO following activations with Napster and others, these AI tools will allow artists, creators and brands to generate virtual environments and utilize the Intraverse’s ecommerce, data and omnichannel features.



In working with Qeleo, TerraZero has three primary goals. First, develop unique AI tools that were up to par with their high quality standards when it came to compelling virtual experiences. Second, TerraZero is pursuing an engine they can use to create environments faster without losing their signature sense of design and innovative feature set. Third, the company wants to save their artists’ time and energy–so their efforts can go towards custom asset creation and development for larger, bespoke experiences for TerraZero’s ongoing portfolio of partners and clients.

Dan Reitzik, founder of TerraZero and Interim CEO of BIGG Digital Assets writes, “We are on the precipice of customizable, consumable content tailored to the individual. If you look at the market and where technology is headed, it feels only right that TerraZero takes this leap with Qeleo and continues to be an innovative player in the space. We have been impressed by Qeleo’s ability and confidence as an enterprise AI specialist. Smart AI needs to be driven by smart people. I have full faith in what Qeleo is doing with TerraZero.”

Tarka L’Herpiniere, CTO of Qeleo, adds, “Working with TerraZero to build their custom AI solution was a truly rewarding experience. Their vision for the metaverse, combined with their commitment to innovation, made this project particularly interesting. We were able to combine multiple Qeleo AI models to deliver a solution that automates the creation of 3D metaverse environments, including architectural and asset generation. The result is an extremely powerful tool that has enabled TerraZero to scale their operations and create more immersive experiences – faster.”

TerraZero will seek more opportunities to better deploy operational capital on revenue generating business, and support the Intraverse and its core products and features to serve larger onboarding efforts to grow a more robust user base.

The goal of both parties is to build an engine that can not only serve TerraZero’s development needs, but, in the future, users who come onto the platform and want to see their own design tastes reflected in the Intraverse. To hear more about the vision, watch this video HERE .

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 50 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Qeleo

Qeleo is redefining the enterprise AI market by crafting custom solutions that address unique business challenges and deliver quantifiable benefits and a robust return on investment. Qeleo takes the time to understand specific needs and develops tailored AI solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth.

Qeleo's expertise in AI is deep and extensive. Since 2016, the company has been researching and building enterprise AI solutions, developing cutting-edge technologies that are used by some of the largest and most forward-thinking companies in the world. Qeleo's team of AI developers and machine learning experts are dedicated to delivering solutions that make a real difference.

To find out more, visit www.qeleo.com

