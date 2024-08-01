HeartCore Partners with INCUDATA Corp. to Enhance Corporate Digital Marketing Strategies

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced it has partnered with INCUDATA Corp. (“INCUDATA”) to utilize the Dashiwake platform to enhance the digital marketing strategies for its customers.





INCUDATA is a joint venture between SoftBank Corp., Hakuhodo Inc., Treasure Data, Inc., and offers a comprehensive solution for strategic planning and customer data utilization, including the construction and operation of analytical platforms to support and enhance business initiatives. In December 2023, HeartCore launched the Dashiwake platform, a digital communication system designed to deliver personalized content and user experiences based on individual preferences and attributes, thereby strengthening customer relationships.

By integrating INCUDATA’s expertise and capabilities with the Dashiwake platform, the two companies aim to improve customer data utilization, enabling businesses to provide tailored information to each customer. HeartCore and INCUDATA will further collaborate to develop strategies for leveraging customer data, implementing one-on-one communication, and advancing digital marketing and DX promotion for their respective enterprise customers.





“I am pleased to announce our new partnership with INCUDATA, which will greatly improve our ability to meet our customers’ unique needs through the Dashiwake platform,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “Strategic partnerships remain a fundamental pillar of growth in our software segment, especially following the profitable uptrend we experienced last quarter. Building on this momentum, leveraging INCUDATA’s expertise backed by three established companies, is a vital step in enhancing the capabilities of our Dashiwake platform. We continue to seek additional strategic partnership with established and capable companies like INCUDATA and Hitachi to further enhance our software’s capabilities and sales strategy to support our growth.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

