Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,563 in the last 365 days.

Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the second quarter of 2024

MACAU, August 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers dropped by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to MOP750 in the second quarter of 2024. The average daily wages of local workers and non-resident construction workers were MOP964 and MOP681 respectively, down by 0.5% and 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of air-conditioning mechanics (MOP882), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP840) and electricians & electrical workers (MOP743) fell by 7.4%, 4.1% and 3.5% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the wages of bricklayers & plasterers (MOP717), water/gas pipe installers (MOP806) and plant operators (MOP875) rose by 4.7%, 4.1%  and 2.9% respectively.

After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (90.9) in the second quarter went down by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter, with that of local construction workers (94.0) decreasing slightly by 0.1%.

As regards construction materials, the average price of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,468 per tonne) dipped by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, while that of concrete (MOP1,086 per cubic metre) edged up by 0.2%. The price index of construction materials for residential buildings grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter to 124.1 in the second quarter, with the price indices of electric wires, sand and aggregates rising by 9.8%, 4.6% and 1.3% respectively.

You just read:

Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the second quarter of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more