Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the second quarter of 2024

MACAU, August 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers dropped by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to MOP750 in the second quarter of 2024. The average daily wages of local workers and non-resident construction workers were MOP964 and MOP681 respectively, down by 0.5% and 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of air-conditioning mechanics (MOP882), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP840) and electricians & electrical workers (MOP743) fell by 7.4%, 4.1% and 3.5% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the wages of bricklayers & plasterers (MOP717), water/gas pipe installers (MOP806) and plant operators (MOP875) rose by 4.7%, 4.1% and 2.9% respectively.

After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (90.9) in the second quarter went down by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter, with that of local construction workers (94.0) decreasing slightly by 0.1%.

As regards construction materials, the average price of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,468 per tonne) dipped by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, while that of concrete (MOP1,086 per cubic metre) edged up by 0.2%. The price index of construction materials for residential buildings grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter to 124.1 in the second quarter, with the price indices of electric wires, sand and aggregates rising by 9.8%, 4.6% and 1.3% respectively.