Introducing ROBERA: The Global Premiere of AI Visual Smart Golf Caddy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROBERA proudly announces the launch of the world’s first AI visual smart golf caddy, an innovative advancement in golf technology designed to enhance the convenience of playing golf. This cutting-edge product introduces a new era of autonomous golf caddies, offering golfers an unmatched level of ease and performance on the course.

ROBERA redefines the traditional golf caddy by integrating advanced AI and autonomous driving technology. Unlike conventional caddies, which often require remote control for directional changes, ROBERA features intuitive gesture control, allowing it to follow golfers both forward and backward without the need for a remote. This unique capability addresses the limitations of current caddies that either follow behind or require manual remote operation for reverse tracking.

Equipped with sophisticated AI, ROBERA excels in multi-scene visual recognition, enabling it to identify and navigate around obstacles such as golf bags and natural course hazards. This ensures a smooth and reliable experience, enhancing safety and efficiency during play. The caddy’s intelligent design allows it to handle various terrains, including inclines and declines of up to 25 degrees, with ease.









ROBERA features a user-friendly one-button remote control, enabling golfers to summon the caddy within a 15-meter radius. Its independent motor rear wheels and 360-degree rotating front wheels provide stability and versatility across diverse golfing environments. Additionally, ROBERA’s compact, foldable design makes it easy to store in vehicle trunks, and its robust battery supports up to 36 holes on a single charge, complemented by integrated USB charging ports for added convenience.

In downhill follow mode, ROBERA automatically switches to a descent mode, maintaining cart stability and allowing golfers to focus entirely on their game. This intelligent feature prevents potential issues on challenging slopes, ensuring a smooth round of golf.

ROBERA is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, where early supporters can explore its features and take advantage of special benefits. This campaign aims to introduce ROBERA to a global audience, offering golf enthusiasts an opportunity to enhance their gameplay with this advanced caddy.

About ROBERA

At ROBERA, we are driven by innovation and a passion for enhancing the golfing experience. Our commitment to quality and understanding of golfers’ needs enable us to deliver technologically advanced and intuitive solutions that enrich every round of golf.

