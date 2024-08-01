DiamiR Biosciences Secures EU Patent Covering the Use of microRNA Biomarkers from Bodily Fluids for Differential Diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

NEW HAVEN, CT, and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that the Company’s European Patent Application No. 17 771018.3 titled: “Methods of using miRNAs from bodily fluids for detection and differentiation of neurodegenerative diseases” was granted by the European Patent Office under number 3 433 381. The patent, which is set to expire in March 2037, claims the use of methods developed by DiamiR for early diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



The corresponding US patent application No. 16/086,881 was granted by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on October 19, 2021 as US 4,149,313 with claims to detecting and monitoring neurodegenerative disorders in association with treatment.

DiamiR now has 52 issued patents in the US and worldwide comprising seven families of patents and covering early detection, differential diagnosis, and monitoring of disease and aging with microRNA signatures detectable in bodily fluids, including blood plasma.

"Allowance of this new patent by the European Patent Office further strengthens DiamiR's global IP portfolio focused on early detection, prediction of progression and monitoring of brain health and other conditions," said Dr. Samuil Umansky, Chief Scientific Officer of DiamiR. "In DiamiR's ongoing biomarker programs, our main objective is to provide researchers and clinicians with minimally invasive, accurate molecular solutions for better characterization of patients and monitoring disease severity and progression as well as response to treatment during drug development."

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com .

