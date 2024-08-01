Submit Release
Accredited Solutions to Meet With Outside Advisors Over the Weekend to Finalize Decision on Potential Reverse Stock Split

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, an ionized alkaline bottled water distributed in major grocery and convenience store chains, is considering a reverse stock split of its issued common stock.

The company will be having a series of zoom meetings with outside financial and legal advisors over the course of the weekend to make a final decision over the option to execute a resolution to authorize and put into effect, a 500-to-1 reverse stock split.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

