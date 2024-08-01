Phunware Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Conference Call for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), the mobile experience platform that guides your customers through every step of their journey with you, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 8, 2024 and will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use Conference ID 4402319 to be joined into the Phunware conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at Phunware 2Q24 Earnings Webcast . A webcast earnings call replay will be available approximately one hour after the live call until February 14, 2025 with this same link.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2024 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (or 919-882-2331 for international callers) and using replay access code 50975.

About Phunware, Inc.

Leading hospitality brands partner with Phunware to delight their guests with personalized mobile experiences. Phunware's mobile applications and SDKs leverage patented wayfinding and contextual engagement to guide guests to the right experience at the right time. Hotels, resorts, casinos, and convention centers can integrate their most important business systems to unify the guest journey, boost loyalty, and drive new revenue across their properties.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.