Super League Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Date, August 14, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announced today that the Company will post its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.

Super League Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webinar

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914
Webinar: Register Here
   

A replay will be available shortly after the webinar ends and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront - always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
SLE@mzgroup.us 


