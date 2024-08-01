SERVPRO Convention Golf Tournament Raises More Than $50,000 for First Responders Children’s Foundation

2024 Total Surpasses Previous Year’s Event

Gallatin, Tennessee, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, the SERVPRO Annual Convention Golf Tournament raised funds to benefit brand partner First Responder Children’s Foundation (FRCF). This year’s event raised more than $50,000.

More than 140 golfers across the SERVPRO franchise system and local first responders participated in the sold-out event held at Tennessee Grasslands Golf and Country Club in Gallatin, Tennessee, also the home of SERVPRO International Headquarters. The tournament helped kick off SERVPRO’s 55th Convention, which was held in Nashville.

“Each year, the Convention Golf Tournament is a great way to kick off the week by reconnecting and sharing fellowship with members of the SERVPRO system,” said SERVPRO CEO Brett Ponton. “We have the added opportunity to make a positive impact while enjoying a day of camaraderie and sport.”

“First Responders Children's Foundation deeply appreciates SERVPRO's steadfast dedication, generous support, and transformative partnership,” said Jillian Crane, CEO & President, First Responders Children's Foundation. “The unwavering commitment and advocacy of SERVPRO and its franchisees empower us to further our mission in aiding the children of first responders who face extraordinary challenges. Together, we ensure these brave families receive the critical assistance and opportunities they deserve — from financial assistance in times of hardship to scholarships that help them achieve their dreams — honoring those who selflessly protect and serve our communities.”

In addition to funds raised from tournament registration, players had several opportunities to donate to FRCF on the course, including the chance to have SERVPRO Ambassadors LPGA Tour professional Emma Talley and PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker take a swing on their behalf. Golfers could also purchase a SERVPRO Mulligan Ball to make any bad shot “Like it never even happened,” make a donation to throw a frisbee and tee off from its landing spot, or bid on several items during a silent auction, such as first-class vacation packages and other unique items.

In 2023, SERVPRO donated more than $335,000 to FRCF, which was used to provide scholarships to children of first responders who were killed in the line of duty, to provide holiday toys at several “Toy Express” events across the country, to help support National First Responders Day, as well as help FRCF provide hardship grants to first responders in need.

“Since partnering with First Responders Children’s Foundation, we have seen the great work they do for first responder families and their communities and the impact we can make together,” Ponton added. “We are committed to doing our part to help further their mission and support their goals.”

To donate, text "SERVPRO" to 24365 or visit the First Responders Children’s Foundation donation page. Check the “Give Local” box to ensure your funds go to support the families of first responders in your community.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants, bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children, disaster relief and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF also supports first responder families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances, including injury in the line of duty. FRCF was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Image caption:

Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation, Emma Talley, LPGA Professional and SERVPRO Brand Ambassador, Aniyah Irvin, SERVPRO/FRCF Scholarship recipient, and Brandt Snedeker PGA TOUR professional and SERVPRO Brand Ambassador, attend SERVPRO Annual Convention Golf Tournament. This year’s event was held at Tennessee Grasslands Golf and Country Club in Gallatin, Tennessee. Image courtesy SERVPRO.

