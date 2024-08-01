Integer Holdings Releases Inaugural Impact Report

~ Report Highlights Integer’s Commitment to Minimizing Environmental Footprint,



Maximizing Positive Global Impact and Enhancing the Lives of Patients Worldwide ~

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the release of its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, “Making a Difference: Integer’s Inaugural Impact Report.”

“I am excited to introduce Integer’s first Impact Report,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer president and CEO. “At Integer, we are focused on strengthening our business in a way that minimizes our environmental footprint while ultimately advancing the future of medical devices and maximizing the positive impact we have on our associates, partners, patients who use our products, and the communities where we live and work around the world.”

The report highlights Integer’s efforts and progress in the areas of health and safety, diversity and inclusion, associate engagement, charitable initiatives and associate volunteerism, along with a range of other topics.

“From the life-enhancing work our more than 11,000 associates safely perform on four continents daily, to our strong partnerships with our customers and communities, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of patients worldwide,” said McAlister Marshall, Integer senior vice president and general counsel. “This inaugural Integer Impact Report seeks to further define that impact by highlighting our strategy, approach and corresponding progress in the environmental, social and governance space.”

The full Integer Impact Report can be found here.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .