Solid Power Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced it will participate in the following investor conference:

  • J.P. Morgan 2024 Auto Conference
    Date & Time: August 8, 2024 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time
    Location: New York, NY

A webcast of the event will be available on Solid Power’s investor relations website at https://www.solidpowerbattery.com/investor-relations. A replay will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

investors@solidpowerbattery.com
press@solidpowerbattery.com

