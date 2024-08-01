H&R Block Offers Free Mid-Year Check-In to Help Tax Filers Maximize Refunds, Avoid Tax Season Surprises

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On average, Americans who received tax refunds in 2024 got more back than in previous years, but fewer people received a refund, according to IRS data. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) advises taxpayers who owed money or were caught off guard at tax time to conduct a tax assessment now to check that their withholdings and financial setup will serve them well when filing taxes. H&R Block is offering free Mid-Year Care Check-Ins to ensure tax filers are on track for their maximum refund1 next tax season.



A recent survey commissioned by H&R Block revealed that 81% of consumers say maximizing their take-home pay through tax withholding optimization is important, while only 28% say they have the support needed to fully meet this need.2

Now is the make-or-break time to recalibrate to avoid surprises next year, and H&R Block offers a free W-4 calculator tool that helps filers determine if their current withholding status aligns with their financial goals. The tool assists filers with adjusting their withholdings, accounting for any side income, and creating an updated, ready-to-sign W-4 form all in one place.

“Many life changes happen over the course of a year, like buying a home, getting a raise at work, changing jobs or even selling investments. People may not realize that some of these life milestones can increase tax liability if you don’t properly account for them or know to take advantage of tax benefits created by the change,” said Andy Phillips, Director of The Tax Institute at H&R Block. “H&R Block is here to help people understand how life changes and financial decisions throughout the year can have tax implications and make adjustments as needed to improve outcomes at tax time.”

H&R Block has thousands of locations in cities across the U.S., with talented tax pros ready to help with Mid-Year Care Check-In. Kim Buttler, a Chicago area tax pro who has been helping H&R Block clients for nearly 17 years knows firsthand how big of a difference these financial check-ups can make in a client’s life.

“Part of our job as tax preparers is also advising our clients on how to adjust withholdings to ensure a better outcome in the future. I helped a client who mistakenly marked themselves as being exempt from both federal and state tax withholding and as a result, owed a substantial amount,” said Buttler. “As a single mother, this was devastating because she relied on getting a large tax refund.”

“By doing a Mid-Year Care Check, we can help our clients avoid situations like this. We will even print out a new W-4 form and provide instructions to the client on how to correctly complete it and submit it to their HR department. Now 10 years later I still service that client and look forward to seeing her year after year,” said Butler.

From individuals to small business owners, there are significant advantages to checking your finances and making any necessary adjustments at the halfway point in the year.

New entrepreneurs with self-employment income or a gig work income are often surprised to learn they may need to pay quarterly taxes. On top of ensuring timely quarterly tax payments, small businesses can benefit from a Mid-Year Care Check-In by planning for tax reductions to maximize business credits and deductions, evaluating changes in business structure, and ensuring compliance with new small business regulations like beneficial ownership information reporting to avoid penalties. A check-in can also help keep business records organized to streamline year end bookkeeping.

“Whether you are a solopreneur, a gig worker or a small business owner, it is important to understand your tax obligations but there is also an opportunity to be more strategic to ensure a maximum refund,” said Phillips. “There are some deductions that are universal but there are many that are specific to each industry so it is important to have a partner, like H&R Block, that has your specific industry expertise and can help you understand what you can claim and cannot.”

H&R Block offers a courtesy Mid-Year Check-In to clients as part of its No Surprises Guarantee.3 Some situations are more complex and may benefit from professional advice. To schedule an appointment to talk to a tax professional about unique tax situations and how to adjust withholdings, visit hrblock.com.

1. All tax situations are different. Not everyone gets a refund. See hrblock.com/guarantees for complete details.

2. The total sample size was 3,500 US adults.

3. Limitations apply. Description of benefits and details at hrblock.com/guarantees.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

Media Contacts: Media Relations: Shayla Wilkinson, (816) 718-1448 shayla.wilkinson@hrblock.com Media Desk: mediadesk@hrblock.com Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com