Enphase Energy Expands Deployments of IQ8 Microinverters in Europe

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8™ Microinverters to support newer, high-powered solar modules in select countries throughout Europe, including France, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Slovakia, and Croatia.



IQ8X™ Microinverters are available for customers in France, Germany, and Spain and feature a peak output AC power of 384 W, designed to support higher powered solar modules up to 560 W DC. The microinverters also support modules with higher cell counts, such as 96-cells and 88 or 80 half-cut cells.

“As an installer, I appreciate how the new IQ8 Microinverters enable us to build a system based on the unique needs of our customers,” said Alex Gerard, managing partner at Gérard Bouvet, an installer of Enphase products in France. “We are thrilled with the increased energy output and the reliability that Enphase’s products consistently provide. It's clear that Enphase is dedicated to innovation and excellence.”

“Enphase is setting a new industry standard with its ongoing innovation and commitment to quality,” said Dirk Hormann, founder of SOLARWERK NORD GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Germany. “The ease of installation and unmatched reliability mean that our customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing their solar systems will perform optimally for years to come.”

Enphase has also entered the solar markets in Bulgaria, Estonia, Slovakia, and Croatia for the first time with the introduction of three microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – featuring a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively. The new microinverters are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. IQ8 Microinverters activated in these select European countries come with a 25-year warranty from Enphase.

“IQ8 Microinverters from Enphase are a game-changer and help us better service our customers,” said Jordi Punset, founder and CEO of Electrofluxe, an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “Enphase's reputation for high-quality products and exceptional customer service is well deserved and makes the company a preferred choice for our installations.”

“Our innovative IQ8 Microinverters enable installers to craft systems precisely tailored to the needs of consumers,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Europe is becoming an increasingly crucial market for Enphase, and we are dedicated to delivering products that not only meet but exceed the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ in select European countries can be paired with IQ® Batteries, offering an all-in-one solution that allows homeowners to store their energy for later use and avoid relying on expensive energy from the grid.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

