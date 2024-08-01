Navigator Gas Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2024 Results and Zoom Conference Call

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that it will release its results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, after markets close in New York, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



The next day, Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w1P5ivrjSiSmi-9s_QhfLw

Or join by phone:

United States: +1 929 436 2866 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830



For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:



International Dial-in numbers

Webinar ID: 874 3717 2163

Passcode: 277557

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas’ website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Financials and Quarterly Results in the Investors Centre section.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (hereinafter described as “Navigator Gas”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alexander Walster

Head of ESG & Communications

Email: communications@navigatorgas.com

Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052 , +44 (0)20 7045 4114

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@navigatorgas.com , randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1 713 373 6197 , +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Category: Financial