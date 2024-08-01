Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) is effective at accelerating foreign language learning

Clinical Trial demonstrates that nVNS is an effective learning acceleration tool while simultaneously improving focus and decreasing fatigue in study participants

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) published a paper entitled “Transcutaneous Cervical Vagus Nerve Stimulation Enhances Second-Language Vocabulary Acquisition While Simultaneously Mitigating Fatigue and Promoting Focus” in Scientific Reports on July 26, 2024 (Link). The paper is based on a study that was conducted at the Defense Language Institute (DLI) in Monterey, CA, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier language school. The study was supported by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)/AFRL within the DARPA Targeted Neuroplasticity Training (TNT) program.



The study recruited 36 student participants from DLI’s Arabic school house (nVNS = 18 & Sham = 18). Each subject was assessed on day 1 to establish a baseline. On days 2-4, two 2-minute nVNS stimulation treatments were self-administered by the subject, each before and after training. Assessments were taken each treatment day, and on day 5 where there was no treatment, assessments were conducted to assess possible carryover effects. The study showed a significant positive effect of nVNS over sham (p=0.025) on language recall, thereby suggesting nVNS ability to significantly improve the recall of a foreign language compared to sham. The improvement achieved through nVNS treatment on days 2-4 was maintained on day 5 demonstrating that the recall advantage that emerged during training was sustained after the completion of treatment.

All participants completed the AFRL Mood questionnaire on each day (1-5) of the study. From the a priori-selected three scales of the AFRL Mood Questionnaire, participants receiving nVNS showed significant increases compared to participants receiving sham stimulation in energy (p=0.036) and focus (p=0.001) over the course of each training session. Their calm score also trended towards an improvement from nVNS.

Dr. Richard McKinley, of the Air Force’s 711th Human Performance Wing, Human Effectiveness Directorate and an author of the paper, commented, “We are pleased to have successfully published the first randomized, double-blind sham-controlled trial demonstrating the ability of nVNS to accelerate the learning of Arabic vocabulary in students at the Defense Language Institute. Equally impressive were the improvements in the subject’s energy and mood despite the rigors of the training program. This study is consistent with other data that suggests that nVNS may be a viable tool to enhance warfighter training and resilience in a range of areas.”

“We congratulate and thank the teams at DLI and AFRL for the dedicated work on this study as well as DARPA for their sponsoring the study” commented Dr. Peter Staats, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore. “Cognitive performance and skill acquisition are central to the mission of many institutions in a wide variety of sectors including educational, commercial, and military. This study suggests nVNS could accelerate these efforts.”

