Grace Advances Iron Tolerance in FCC Catalysts, Develops Innovative Iron Deactivation Protocol

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), a leading global specialty chemicals company, today announced a new solution for treating iron contamination in the fuel refining process, based on a series of research breakthroughs. The new three-pronged approach helps mitigate iron poisoning that can result from processing more economic but heavier crude feedstocks, creating more flexibility – and more opportunity – for refiners to optimize the fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU).



“Traditional value drivers like efficiently processing heavy crude remain essential to the refining industry to meet persistent demand and maximize profitability,” said Luis Cirihal, President, Refining Technologies, Grace. “Our committed team of researchers and catalyst experts have made great strides in the area of iron tolerance in an FCCU, giving refiners the flexibility they need in feedstock selection.”

To address iron tolerance, the Grace research team pioneered the three-pronged approach which includes:

Matrix Surface Area Optimization – achieved through the base catalyst, with Grace MIDAS® Pro catalysts utilizing high matrix surface area (MSA) and Grace FUSION® catalysts offering a balanced coke-to-bottoms selectivity profile

– achieved through the base catalyst, with Grace MIDAS® Pro catalysts utilizing high matrix surface area (MSA) and Grace FUSION® catalysts offering a balanced coke-to-bottoms selectivity profile Enhanced Macroporosity and Pore Size Distribution – achieved by fine-tuning the catalyst with innovative Grace MILLE™ technology to optimize pore structure

– achieved by fine-tuning the catalyst with innovative Grace MILLE™ technology to optimize pore structure Novel Catalyst Treatments – leveraging Grace’s new iron deactivation protocol, Grace-IDP™, Grace can simulate iron deactivation in a lab setting, unlocking significant research potential to enhance FCC catalyst iron tolerance



A recently published whitepaper about the challenges of iron tolerance and its solutions details the Grace-IDP™ research. Grace will host a technical webinar on the topic on August 14 with Hydrocarbon Engineering.

“As the refining industry navigates the ongoing energy transition, strategic operators will thrive,” said Matt Kirchner, Vice President, Marketing, FCC, Grace. “FCC units, with their ability to handle diverse feedstocks—including traditional high-iron streams, biogenic feedstocks, and renewable/recycled materials—will be central to future strategies. Maximizing the FCCU operating window, especially in terms of feed metals tolerance, remains essential for optimizing refinery profitability.”

Visit the website to learn more about Grace’s refining catalysts and additives.

Media Contact

Shelly DeButts

shelly.debutts@grace.com

1+ 205-410-4411

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials, and fine chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With more than 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

MIDAS® , FUSION® , Grace MILLE™ and Grace-IDP™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co- Conn.