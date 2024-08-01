Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,545 in the last 365 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

  • Net income of $19.7 million, or $0.82 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.84 diluted EPS
  • Margin expansion and loan growth drove an increase in net interest income of $1.3 million for the quarter
  • Announced the acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group (“MRIG”) on July 9th deepening our Missouri presence and increasing noninterest income
  • Board of Directors increases quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.24 per share

“We delivered another strong quarter of financial results and continued our strategy to expand noninterest income with the acquisition of MRIG,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter included solid loan growth and superior asset quality. The loan growth and repricing of our earning assets, combined with active management of our funding costs helped drive an 11-basis point increase in margin for the period.”

“The MRIG acquisition deepens our Missouri presence with a highly productive team covering the St. Louis and mid-Missouri footprint. We welcome the MRIG team and are excited about the growth and diversity they bring to our insurance offerings and the opportunity to deepen relationships for customers of both companies,” Dively concluded.

Taxes

On June 7, 2024, Illinois passed HB 4951, which among other things changed the apportionment related to investment income. For purposes of computing Illinois sourced receipts, the apportionment on investment income is now the same as the apportionment factor on all non-investment income. The effect of this for First Mid is a lower Illinois tax rate going forward. However, the impact to the second quarter of 2024 was a $1.0 million tax expense for the lower rate applied to associated deferred tax assets. This nonrecurring expense reduced diluted EPS for the period by $0.04.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $1.3 million, or 2.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.0 million primarily driven by loan growth and repricing of maturing loans. The Company primarily utilized cash for loan funding and did not replace most borrowings that matured. This strategy combined with lower deposit balances drove a decline in interest expense by $0.3 million.         

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $14.4 million, or 34.0%.  Interest income increased by $22.6 million and interest expense increased $8.2 million. The increases were primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and higher interest rates.                  

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.36% for the second quarter of 2024, which was an 11-basis point increase compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 11 basis points, while the average cost of funds was flat. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.7 million, which was an increase of $0.1 million from the prior quarter.     

In comparison to the second quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 52 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 84 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 32 basis points. The increases were due to higher rates on new and renewed loans as well as increased competition on deposits.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.56 billion, representing an increase of $61.3 million, or 1.1% compared to the prior quarter. Growth was well diversified between construction and land development, multifamily, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average yield on new loans and operating line usage was approximately 8.0% in the quarter.         

Asset Quality

The Company benefits from a strong performing credit culture that is reflective in its ratios for the current quarter. The allowance for credit losses (‘ACL’) increased by $0.4 million to $68.3 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.23%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.1 million and the Company had net charge offs of $0.7 million in the period. Also, at the end of the second quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.34%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 358%.   The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% at quarter end. Non-performing loans decreased by $1.0 million in the period to $19.1 million.   Special mention loans declined $34.9 million in the quarter to $30.8 million driven by a combination of upgrades and paydowns. Substandard loans declined $1.7 million in the period to $27.6 million. 

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.12 billion, which represented a decrease of $127.2 million, or 2.0% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily in interest bearing demand deposits and noninterest bearing accounts, which included the deposit change mentioned in the first quarter release where approximately $50.0 million of second quarter outflows were short-term customer cash flow needs that were received on the last day of the first quarter. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds was flat in the second quarter of 2024 at 1.91%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled $4.0 million of its outstanding 3.95% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (“Notes”). The Notes were purchased at a discount in the open market and generated a gain, net of the discount, of $0.1 million.                

Noninterest Income and MRIG

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.4 million compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter.   The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seasonality in insurance revenues, which were lower by $2.7 million. Excluding insurance, noninterest income increased in the quarter primarily driven by higher service charges, mortgage banking and debit card fees. Wealth management revenues increased $0.1 million in the quarter and ended the period with $6.3 billion in assets under management.   

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $2.9 million, or 15.1%. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and growth in insurance revenues.                  

On July 9, 2024, our subsidiary First Mid Insurance Group closed on the acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group based in O’Fallon, Missouri. MRIG serves the greater St. Louis and mid-Missouri markets overlapping First Mid’s operating markets. MRIG has a diversified product offering including personal lines, commercial lines, transportation and agriculture. The experienced team of 10 producers generates annual revenue of approximately $2.7 million, which is expected to significantly grow with the opportunities from bank referrals and access to expanded markets.

Noninterest Expenses     

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $51.4 million compared to $53.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower nonrecurring integration costs, which totaled $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter included a $0.7 million annual incentive credit in debit card fees, while the prior quarter included a $0.9 million credit for a negotiated adjustment for a new agreement.

In comparison to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses increased $11.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and organic growth, including the impacts from higher inflation.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the second quarter 2024 was 59.6% compared to 59.1% in the prior quarter and 60.4% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.46%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.65%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.24%
Leverage ratio 10.04%


The Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase of $0.01 to its next quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on August 30, 2024 for shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 159 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

  FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  (In thousands, unaudited)
   
  As of
  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2023  
           
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 235,480     $ 143,064     $ 174,253  
Investment securities   1,120,930       1,179,402       1,169,428  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   5,560,617       5,580,565       4,813,416  
Less allowance for credit losses   (68,312 )     (68,675 )     (58,719 )
Net loans   5,492,305       5,511,890       4,754,697  
Premises and equipment, net   101,583       101,396       89,924  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   257,377       264,231       178,615  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   168,439       166,125       152,538  
Other assets   204,946       220,686       184,414  
Total assets $ 7,581,060     $ 7,586,794     $ 6,703,869  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing $ 1,393,336     $ 1,398,234     $ 1,171,047  
Interest bearing   4,722,443       4,725,425       4,048,538  
Total deposits   6,115,779       6,123,659       5,219,585  
Repurchase agreements with customers   205,955       213,721       209,170  
Other borrowings   263,735       263,787       449,979  
Junior subordinated debentures   24,169       24,058       19,448  
Subordinated debt   103,029       106,755       94,632  
Other liabilities   54,748       61,610       50,368  
Total liabilities   6,767,415       6,793,590       6,043,182  
           
Total stockholders' equity   813,645       793,204       660,687  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,581,060     $ 7,586,794     $ 6,703,869  
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,560     $ 58,368     $ 157,383     $ 114,604  
Interest on investment securities   7,405       7,193       14,810       14,320  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   1,718       569       4,162       877  
Total interest income   88,683       66,130       176,355       129,801  
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits   26,338       16,580       52,434       29,347  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,615       1,723       3,671       3,186  
Interest on other borrowings   2,248       4,084       4,562       8,967  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   537       390       1,079       769  
Interest on subordinated debt   1,180       986       2,374       1,974  
Total interest expense   31,918       23,763       64,120       44,243  
Net interest income   56,765       42,367       112,235       85,558  
Provision for credit losses   1,083       458       726       (359 )
Net interest income after provision for loan   55,682       41,909       111,509       85,917  
Non-interest income:              
Wealth management revenues   5,405       5,341       10,727       10,855  
Insurance commissions   6,531       5,737       15,744       14,217  
Service charges   3,227       2,386       6,183       4,589  
Net securities gains/(losses)   (156 )     (6 )     (156 )     (52 )
Mortgage banking revenues   1,038       332       1,744       482  
ATM/debit card revenue   4,281       3,265       8,336       6,348  
Other   2,096       2,431       4,322       5,526  
Total non-interest income   22,422       19,486       46,900       41,965  
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   30,164       23,544       60,612       49,615  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   7,507       6,035       15,067       12,040  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   85       27       64       160  
FDIC insurance   902       1,076       1,771       1,539  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,340       1,477       6,837       2,999  
Stationary and supplies   370       315       761       607  
Legal and professional expense   2,536       1,780       4,985       3,470  
ATM/debit card expense   1,281       1,016       2,472       2,239  
Marketing and donations   814       908       1,676       1,562  
Other   4,392       3,864       10,508       7,388  
Total non-interest expense   51,391       40,042       104,753       81,619  
Income before income taxes   26,713       21,353       53,656       46,263  
Income taxes   6,968       4,786       13,408       10,516  
Net income $ 19,745     $ 16,567     $ 40,248     $ 35,747  
               
Per Share Information              
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.83     $ 0.81     $ 1.69     $ 1.74  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.82       0.80       1.68       1.74  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding   23,896,210       20,528,717       23,884,472       20,510,585  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   23,998,152       20,628,239       23,979,244       20,596,283  
               


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023     2023     2023  
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,560     $ 77,823     $ 78,676   $ 69,143   $ 58,368  
Interest on investment securities   7,405       7,405       8,515     9,284     7,193  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   1,718       2,444       2,736     2,011     569  
Total interest income   88,683       87,672       89,927     80,438     66,130  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   26,338       26,096       25,900     22,047     16,580  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,615       2,056       1,754     1,625     1,723  
Interest on other borrowings   2,248       2,314       3,073     4,749     4,084  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   537       542       545     545     390  
Interest on subordinated debt   1,180       1,194       1,193     1,029     986  
Total interest expense   31,918       32,202       32,465     29,995     23,763  
Net interest income   56,765       55,470       57,462     50,443     42,367  
Provision for credit losses   1,083       (357 )     552     5,911     458  
Net interest income after provision for loan   55,682       55,827       56,910     44,532     41,909  
Non-interest income:                  
Wealth management revenues   5,405       5,322       4,998     4,940     5,341  
Insurance commissions   6,531       9,213       5,398     5,199     5,737  
Service charges   3,227       2,956       3,298     2,994     2,386  
Securities gains, net   (156 )     0       46     3,389     (6 )
Mortgage banking revenues   1,038       706       954     846     332  
ATM/debit card revenue   4,281       4,055       4,233     3,766     3,265  
Other   2,096       2,226       2,841     1,919     2,431  
Total non-interest income   22,422       24,478       21,768     23,053     19,486  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   30,164       30,448       29,925     25,422     23,544  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   7,507       7,560       7,977     6,929     6,035  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   85       (21 )     800     902     27  
FDIC insurance   902       869       1,015     785     1,076  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,340       3,497       3,560     2,568     1,477  
Stationary and supplies   370       391       404     335     315  
Legal and professional expense   2,536       2,449       2,065     1,844     1,780  
ATM/debit card expense   1,281       1,191       1,332     1,751     1,016  
Marketing and donations   814       862       679     764     908  
Other   4,392       6,116       9,268     5,796     3,864  
Total non-interest expense   51,391       53,362       57,025     47,096     40,042  
Income before income taxes   26,713       26,943       21,653     20,489     21,353  
Income taxes   6,968       6,440       3,582     5,372     4,786  
Net income $ 19,745     $ 20,503     $ 18,071   $ 15,117   $ 16,567  
                   
Per Share Information                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.83     $ 0.86     $ 0.76   $ 0.68   $ 0.81  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.82       0.86       0.76     0.68     0.80  
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding   23,896,210       23,872,731       23,837,853     22,220,438     20,528,717  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   23,998,152       23,960,335       23,921,758     22,319,334     20,628,239  


                     
    FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
    Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    (Unaudited)
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 195,389     $ 186,851     $ 205,077     $ 189,206     $ 151,574  
Farm real estate loans     387,015       388,941       391,132       399,834       392,220  
1-4 Family residential properties     507,517       518,641       542,469       531,699       418,932  
Multifamily residential properties     334,446       312,758       319,129       327,067       303,482  
Commercial real estate     2,406,955       2,396,092       2,384,704       2,392,834       2,056,529  
Loans secured by real estate     3,831,322       3,803,283       3,842,511       3,840,640       3,322,737  
Agricultural operating loans     213,997       213,217       196,272       179,447       148,318  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,268,646       1,227,906       1,266,159       1,242,653       1,094,522  
Consumer loans     70,841       79,569       91,014       99,542       80,241  
All other loans     175,811       175,320       184,609       177,783       167,598  
Total loans     5,560,617       5,499,295       5,580,565       5,540,065       4,813,416  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,393,336     $ 1,448,299     $ 1,398,234     $ 1,389,022     $ 1,171,047  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,909,993       1,974,857       1,837,296       1,940,162       1,477,765  
Savings deposits     673,381       704,777       710,586       734,377       602,523  
Money Market     1,127,699       1,107,177       1,129,950       1,161,957       923,259  
Time deposits     1,011,370       1,007,826       1,047,593       1,120,806       1,044,991  
Total deposits     6,115,779       6,242,936       6,123,659       6,346,324       5,219,585  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 19,079     $ 20,064     $ 20,128     $ 21,269     $ 18,637  
Non-performing assets     20,557       21,471       21,292       23,565       22,615  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     708       381       118       181       (38 )
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     358.05 %     338.60 %     341.19 %     320.85 %     315.07 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding     1.23 %     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.23 %     1.22 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.36 %     0.38 %     0.39 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.27 %     0.28 %     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.34 %
Special Mention loans     30,767       65,693       74,050       73,732       40,687  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     27,594       29,296       28,945       30,575       28,255  
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     23,895,868       23,888,929       23,827,137       23,830,038       20,528,192  
Book value per common share   $ 34.05     $ 33.40     $ 33.29     $ 30.97     $ 32.18  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     23.28       22.49       22.20       19.73       23.48  
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)     29.43       28.67       27.93       27.24       30.87  
Market price of stock     32.88       32.68       34.66       26.56       24.14  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,812,574     $ 6,923,742     $ 6,780,160     $ 7,007,282     $ 6,023,553  
Average earning assets     6,815,932       6,884,855       6,948,309       6,593,781       6,049,626  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     5.27 %     5.16 %     5.18 %     4.89 %     4.43 %
Average rate on cost of funds     1.91 %     1.91 %     1.85 %     1.83 %     1.59 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.84 %
Return on average assets     1.05 %     1.07 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.99 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     1.07 %     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.03 %
Return on average common equity     9.92 %     10.37 %     9.76 %     8.70 %     10.07 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)     10.11 %     11.28 %     12.11 %     9.82 %     10.42 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)     59.61 %     59.09 %     58.91 %     58.60 %     60.37 %
Full-time equivalent employees     1,185       1,188       1,187       1,224       995  
                     
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 127,962     $ 1,667   5.24 %
Federal funds sold   23       8   139.89 %
Certificates of deposits investments   3,745       43   4.62 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   883,503       5,417   2.45 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   271,488       2,516   3.71 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   5,529,211       79,628   5.79 %
           
Total interest earning assets   6,815,932       89,279   5.27 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   95,891          
Premises and equipment   101,562          
Other nonearning assets   606,493          
Allowance for loan losses   (67,929 )        
           
Total assets $ 7,551,949          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 3,021,299     $ 17,286   2.30 %
Savings deposits   688,057       185   0.11 %
Time deposits   977,265       8,867   3.65 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,686,621       26,338   2.26 %
Repurchase agreements   205,711       1,615   3.16 %
FHLB advances   249,187       2,248   3.63 %
Federal funds purchased   -       -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   106,033       1,180   4.48 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   24,140       537   8.95 %
Other debt   -       -   0.00 %
Total borrowings   585,071       5,580   3.84 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,271,692       31,918   2.44 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,439,414     Average cost of funds   1.91 %
Other liabilities   44,595          
Stockholders' equity   796,248          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,551,949          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 57,361   2.83 %
           
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.53 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.36 %
           


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
                   
Net interest income as reported $ 56,765     $ 55,470     $ 57,462     $ 50,443     $ 42,367  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)   57,361       56,086       58,255       51,212       43,109  
Average earning assets   6,815,932       6,884,855       6,948,309       6,593,781       6,049,626  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   3.36 %     3.25 %     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.84 %
                   
                   
Common stockholder's equity $ 813,645     $ 797,952     $ 793,204     $ 737,948     $ 660,687  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   257,377       260,699       264,231       267,793       178,615  
Common shares outstanding   23,896       23,889       23,827       23,830       20,528  
Tangible Book Value per common share $ 23.28     $ 22.49     $ 22.20     $ 19.73     $ 23.48  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)   (146,998 )     (147,667 )     (136,427 )     (178,903 )     (151,566 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 29.43     $ 28.67     $ 27.93     $ 27.24     $ 30.87  
                   


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                  
Net Income - GAAP $ 19,745     $ 20,503     $ 18,071     $ 15,117     $ 16,567  
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                  
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense   -       -       -       2,985       -  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales   123       -       (36 )     (2,677 )     -  
Integration and acquisition expenses   250       1,804       4,385       1,653       589  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 373     $ 1,804     $ 4,348     $ 1,962     $ 589  
                   
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 20,118     $ 22,307     $ 22,419     $ 17,079     $ 17,156  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.84     $ 0.93     $ 0.94     $ 0.77     $ 0.83  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP   1.07 %     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.03 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP   10.11 %     11.28 %     12.11 %     9.82 %     10.42 %
                   
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                  
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 51,391     $ 53,362     $ 57,025     $ 47,096     $ 40,042  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)   (85 )     21       (800 )     (902 )     (27 )
Amortization of intangibles   (3,340 )     (3,497 )     (3,560 )     (2,568 )     (1,477 )
Nonrecurring severance expense   -       -       -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses   (316 )     (2,283 )     (5,550 )     (2,093 )     (745 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 47,650     $ 47,603     $ 47,115     $ 41,533     $ 37,793  
                   
Net interest income -GAAP $ 56,765     $ 55,470     $ 57,462     $ 50,443     $ 42,367  
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)   596       616       793       769       742  
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 57,361     $ 56,086     $ 58,255     $ 51,212     $ 43,109  
                   
Noninterest income - GAAP $ 22,422     $ 24,478     $ 21,768     $ 23,053     $ 19,486  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales   156       0       (46 )     (3,389 )     6  
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 22,578     $ 24,478     $ 21,722     $ 19,664     $ 19,492  
                   
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 79,939     $ 80,564     $ 79,977     $ 70,876     $ 62,601  
                   
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   59.61 %     59.09 %     58.91 %     58.60 %     60.37 %
                   
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more