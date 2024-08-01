South Africa Police Services rescues businessman and seize drugs worth of R300 million

Business man rescued and R300 million worth of drugs seized

Fourways, 01 August 2024; Police have rescued a business man and arrested eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanian nationals in Johannesburg.

The businessman was kidnapped on the 5th of July 2024 at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort. He was rescued at a house in Lenasia on Wednesday.

The SAPS anti- kidnapping task team has been working on the case and arrested the first two suspects last week.

On Wednesday, 31 July 2024 intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in Fourways where they arrested six suspects and seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth worth R300 million.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola visited the crime scene together with the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

General Masemola says police are hard at work in dismantling the work of transnational organised crime syndicates.

“Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs. Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime including, private security. We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking”, said Gen Fannie Masemola.

General Fannie Masemola is expected to brief the nation on Thursday morning on operations underway throughout the country to clamp down on all forms of criminality.

Media enquiries: Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808