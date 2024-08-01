Global Polysilicon Market is expected to reach USD 41,502.20 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing use of consumer electronics and other electronic devices is propelling demand for electronics grade polysilicon materials from the semiconductor and electronics industry. This polysilicon research analysis studies polysilicon production by country, and finds that China leads production by a huge margin relative to other countries.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a thorough survey, the polysilicon market reflects an upward trajectory from 2024 to 2034, inferring a healthy growth rate of 9.90%. With an initial forecast of USD 15,819.00 million in 2024, the sales revenue of polysilicon is vouching a considerable rise to USD 41,502.20 million by 2034.



The augmentation in polysilicon adoption from the solar power segment escalates the poly-Si market growth. The surging demand for polysilicon for myriad commercial uses, comprising manufacturing of multi-crystalline solar panels and others, and the innovation and expansion of diverse end-use industries in emerging economies directly influence the polycrystalline silicon market's growth rate.

Due to price inconsistency, the dearth of raw material demand and supply is a roadblock to polycrystalline silicon market expansion. The expensive research and development, the government's strong rules on commercial operations, proliferating export and import taxes, and strict international trade sanctions inhibit the market growth of polycrystalline silicon. High capital investments hamper the potential of poly-Si market expansion.



Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6439

Regional Outlook

North America possesses a significant share and is not resting on its laurels. The United States foresighted efforts thrust North America to expand, with activities like the boom in consumer electronics output and curtailment of carbon emissions, which dramatically encouraged polysilicon market growth.

Asia Pacific clutches the precedent position in the poly-Si market because of the surge of power outages, swift requirement for a reliable power supply, investment schemes by the government to promote industrial expansion, amplifying research and development, and rapid urbanization rate in emerging economies like India and China.

“The polysilicon market witnesses sustained growth ushered by strengthening demand. Technological breakthroughs and carbon-neutral strategies augment the market dynamics during the forecast period.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways

The solar grade segment clutches a significant share of 79.20% in 2024.

India’s polysilicon market to evince a CAGR of 14.70% between 2024 and 2034.

China’s polysilicon industry to exhibit an upsurge at a CAGR of 11.00% between 2024 and 2034.

Sales of polysilicon in Spain indicate a CAGR of 7.30% through 2034.

From 2024 to 2034, Canada’s polysilicon industry to show escalation at a CAGR of 6.00%.

France’s polysilicon industry to infer a CAGR of 6.90% from 2024 to 2034.

Italy’s polysilicon industry to imply augmentation at a CAGR of 6.40% between 2024 and 2034.

Through 2034, the United States polysilicon market to imply growth at a CAGR of 5.50%.

Germany’s polysilicon industry to exhibit a CAGR of 4.60% through 2034.

Japan’s polysilicon industry to imply expansion at a CAGR of 4.10% through 2034.

From 2024 to 2034, South Korea’s polysilicon industry to record at a CAGR of 4.40%.

The United Kingdom polysilicon industry to reflect expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 3.90%.

Australia’s polysilicon market to register a CAGR of 3.70% from 2024 to 2034.



Category-wise Analysis

Which Polysilicon Grade Dominates the Marketplace?

Demand for solar polysilicon materials is dominating the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to rising installation of solar energy generation units across the world citing global warming and climate change concerns.

As consumers grow more environment-conscious, demand for renewable and sustainable energy is growing globally.

Technological advancements and rise in the production of mono-silicon materials are majorly driving the revenue potential of polycrystalline silicon suppliers. Demand for electronics grade polysilicon materials is also expected to see a steady rise as technological proliferation increases across the world and digitization picks up pace.

Competitive Landscape



The market is somewhat fragmented and presents favorable circumstances to major polysilicon manufacturers and startups, but high investment expenditures curb entry to small or novel poly-Si vendors. Polysilicon producers emphasize strengthening their production ability across diverse regions to satisfy spurring demand from developing countries with significant production.

Noteworthy Developments

Daqo New Energy Corp., a polysilicon producer based in China, commenced its pilot production at a novel factory in December 2021. The production plant was anticipated to produce 35,000 tonnes of polysilicon per year initially and then slowly rise to 105,000 tonnes yearly.

In May 2021, REC Silicon ASA, a polysilicon and silicon gas supplier headquartered in Norway, announced the restart of its Lake Moses Plant in Washington in 2023. Earlier the plant was shut down in May 2019 over the imposition of tariffs by China on polysilicon manufactured by the United States.

Ready to Make an Informed Decision? Contact Sales Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6439

Essential Polycrystalline Silicon Manufacturers

Wacker Chemie AG

OCI Company Ltd.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

TBEA Co. Ltd

REC Silicon ASA.

CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation

Daqo New Energy Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd

Asia Silicon

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd.

Qatar Solar Technologies

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation

Key Coverage in Polycrystalline Silicon Market Report

Trends in the Polysilicon Market in India

Analysis of Poly-Si Market Dynamics in the United States

Categorical Study between Solar Grade and Electronics Grade

Comparative Outlook of Polysilicon Market, Polycrystalline Silicon Market, and Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Market

Competitive Landscape Concentrating on OCI Company Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and Polysilicon Vendors



Key Segments

By Grade Type:

Solar Grade

Electronics Grade

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The global sales of silicone are estimated to be worth USD 18,432.1 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 29,456.9 million by 2034.

The global pyrolytic boron nitride (PBN) sales revenue totaled US$ 201.8 million in 2022 and is set to reach USD 211.4 million by 2023.

The polyether modified polysiloxane market size is projected to be worth USD 1,278.6 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass USD 2,122.7 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The global demand for polycrystalline silicon market is projected to have a rapid-paced CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is USD 9.35 Billion in 2022.

The global magnetic materials market size is projected to cross a valuation of around USD 19,845.2 million in 2023. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The bonded abrasives market size is set to register a standard CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, soft magnetic composite demand is anticipated to rise at a 9.3% CAGR. Total market value is predicted to increase from USD 44,459.0 million in 2023 to USD 1,08,392.0 million by 2033.

The global powder injection molding market demand is projected to register a healthy growth pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022-2032.

The injection molding polyamide 6 market production is projected to be worth USD 8.7 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2034.

From 2022 to 2032, the global ferrite market value is expected to record a steady CAGR of 5.2%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube