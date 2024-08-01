Submit Release
CoreCard Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) (“CoreCard” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Overall revenue of $13.8 million in the second quarter was in-line with our expectations,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard. "We continue to see encouraging results from the ongoing investment in our platform and processing capabilities, and we continue to onboard new customers that value the features and functionality offered by the CoreCard platform. The lower revenue this quarter compared to last year was primarily driven by lower license revenue and lower processing revenue from Kabbage.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024

Total revenues in the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $13.8 million compared to $15.7 million in the comparable period in 2023.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

    Three Months Ended
    June 30,
(in thousands)   2024     2023
License   $   $ 1,794
Professional services     6,973     7,354
Processing and maintenance     5,694     5,689
Third party     1,130     855
Total   $ 13,797   $ 15,692
             

Income from operations was $1.1 million for the second quarter compared to income from operations of $2.7 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $0.9 million for the second quarter compared to net income of $1.9 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.11 for the second quarter compared to $0.22 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.15 for the second quarter compared to $0.23 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million for the second quarter compared to $4.8 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Investor Conference Call
The company is holding an investor conference call today, August 1, 2024, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard080124/en or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to questions@corecard.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at investors.corecard.com as soon as available after the call.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at investors.corecard.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information,
email CoreCardIR@icrinc.com 

CoreCard Corporation
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue        
Services $ 13,797     $ 13,898     $ 26,873     $ 28,654  
Products       1,794         1,794  
Total net revenue   13,797       15,692       26,873       30,448  
Cost of revenue        
Services   9,090       9,296       18,590       19,101  
Products        
Total cost of revenue   9,090       9,296       18,590       19,101  
Expenses        
Marketing   116       105       230       174  
General and administrative   1,490       1,516       2,917       3,065  
Research and development   1,952       2,092       3,460       3,605  
Income from operations   1,149       2,683       1,676       4,503  
Investment income (loss)   (199 )     (391 )     (438 )     (686 )
Other income   235       201       526       345  
Income before income taxes   1,185       2,493       1,764       4,162  
Income taxes   289       618       438       1,031  
Net income $ 896     $ 1,875     $ 1,326     $ 3,131  
Earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.11     $ 0.22     $ 0.16     $ 0.37  
Diluted $ 0.11     $ 0.22     $ 0.16     $ 0.37  
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   8,084,335       8,493,040       8,160,235       8,497,888  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   8,143,247       8,516,573       8,207,004       8,524,337  
                               


CoreCard Corporation
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS (unaudited)   (audited)
Current assets:    
Cash $ 22,589     $ 26,918  
Marketable securities   5,257       5,230  
Accounts receivable, net   7,097       7,536  
Other current assets   5,738       4,805  
Total current assets   40,681       44,489  
Investments   3,624       4,062  
Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation   11,841       11,319  
Other long-term assets   5,411       3,956  
Total assets $ 61,557     $ 63,826  


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 		   
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 1,154     $ 1,557  
Deferred revenue, current portion   1,572       2,310  
Accrued payroll   2,150       2,172  
Accrued expenses   991       971  
Other current liabilities   2,140       2,530  
Total current liabilities   8,007       9,540  
Noncurrent liabilities:    
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   205       265  
Long-term lease obligation   2,183       1,121  
Other long-term liabilities   313       196  
Total noncurrent liabilities   2,701       1,582  
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;    
Issued shares – 9,026,940 and 9,016,140 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively;    
Outstanding shares – 8,024,518 and 8,295,408 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   91       90  
Additional paid-in capital   17,205       16,621  
Treasury stock, 1,002,422 and 720,732 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, at cost   (24,097 )     (20,359 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4       32  
Accumulated income   57,646       56,320  
Total stockholders’ equity   50,849       52,704  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 61,557     $ 63,826  
               

Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; income tax expense (benefit); investment income (loss); and other income (expense), net. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard’s financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows CoreCard’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

  Three Months Ended
   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
   June 30,
(in thousands)      2024       2023            2024       2023  
GAAP net income $ 896
 		    $ 1,875     $ 1,326
 		    $ 3,131  
Share-based compensation   425       150       585       150  
Income tax benefit   (106 )     (38 )     (146 )     (38 )
Adjusted net income $ 1,215     $ 1,987     $ 1,765     $ 3,243  
Adjusted EPS $ 0.15     $ 0.23     $ 0.22       0.38  
Weighted-average shares   8,143       8,517       8,207       8,524  
                               


  Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
 		  June 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
GAAP net income $ 896
 		    $ 1,875     $ 1,326
 		    $ 3,131  
Depreciation and amortization   902       1,960       1,927       3,655  
Share-based compensation   425       150       585       150  
Investment loss   199       391       438       686  
Other income, net   (235 )     (201 )     (526 )     (345 )
Income tax expense   289       618       438       1,031  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,476       4,793     $ 4,188     $ 8,308  

Primary Logo

