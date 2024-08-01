Minister Dion George welcomes downward trend in rhino poaching numbers in the last two months

Minister George welcomes downward trend in rhino poaching numbers in the last two months

During the first 6 months of 2024, 229 rhinos were poached in South Africa (compared to 231 for the same reporting period in 2023). Of those rhino poached, 191 were killed on state properties and 38 on privately owned parks/reserves/farms.

“A significant drop was noted during May and June this year with national losses reported at 21 and 22 respectively (May and June of 2023 were recorded at 42 and 34). This reduced loss is thought to be attributable to the dehorning of rhino populations in KwaZulu-Natal and specifically in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park where over 1 000 rhinos have been dehorned since April 2024,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George.

Kruger National Park (KNP) lost 45 rhinos to poaching from January to June 2024 compared to 42 during the same reporting period in 2023. KNP continues to implement its Rhino Conservation Plan which amongst others, focuses on guarding and protecting rhinos in the core rhino areas, the use of appropriate technologies, dehorning of rhino and implementing innovative biological management in these areas. The KNP Integrity Management Plan is being implemented to address staff integrity which also focuses on other initiatives such as Field Ranger Selection & Training, Polygraph Testing, Wellness, Financial Literacy Training and Skills Development programmes.

With regard to rhino population numbers, at the end of 2023 South Africa reported 16,056 rhinos comprising 2,065 black and 13,991 white rhinos. These figures compare with figures estimated for the end of 2021 when there were 2,056 black and 12,968 white rhinos in the country. South Africa had 1,032 more rhinos in 2023 than what there were in 2021 despite the poaching – in 2022 and 2023, 2.9% and 3.2% of South Africa’s rhinos respectively were poached. These were lower than the threshold of 3.5% beyond which rhino numbers will decline.

Implementation of the Year 1 targets of the Implementation Plan of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT) is well under way and cooperation between all stakeholders including government and the private sector is being promoted. The implementation of NISCWT is overseen by the NATJOINTS Priority Committee on Wildlife Trafficking.

During the reporting period, over 60 suspects have been arrested and 20 heavy calibre firearms recovered in relation to rhino poaching and rhino horn trafficking. Successful joint operations and investigations between SAPS Stock Theft & Endangered Species Unit, Environmental Management Inspectors (EMIs) from national and provincial conservation agencies and departments, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) and private security teams are to be commended for their sustained effort.

The following successful convictions were received in the past six months:

Two rhino horn traffickers were sentenced to 18 years imprisonment of which 6 (six) years imprisonment was suspended for 5 (five) years in the Ermelo regional court on 1 July 2024. This came after the two traffickers were arrested in December 2022 for the possession of four rhino horns.

On appeal the conviction and sentence of 3 Botswana Nationals were confirmed. They entered the country illegally and were convicted on one count of murder, after one of their accomplices was killed during a confrontation on the farm, the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, illegally entering the country and hunting a rhino without a permit and sentenced to 36 years imprisonment, effectively to serve 25 years imprisonment.

In the Skukuza court, an accused was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment on charges of trespassing, hunting of 1 (one) rhino, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit an offence. Whilst in another case the accused was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment on similar charges.

In the Free State, 3 (three) accused were convicted on conspiracy to hunt a rhino and was sentenced to 5 years direct imprisonment. In addition, a Silver Audi A4 to the value of R100 000-00, which was used as an instrument to the offence, was forfeited to the State.

A courier on her way to Malaysia was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport. After she booked her suitcases in at the airport, an operator at the scanner section identified that the suitcases contained 12 rhino horns. An Environmental Management Inspector testified that the activities of the courier cannot be evaluated in isolation of the fact that the horns were linked through DNA to 3 poaching crime scenes, that the consignment was part of the organised crime value chain and that the court needs to take into account the human, conservation and socio-economic impacts of these crimes. The accused was convicted and sentenced to 5 years direct imprisonment.

Given the organised and transnational nature of the crimes involved, ongoing engagement and cooperation with other countries is essential. During the reporting period the Hawks and DFFE participated in several regional and transnational engagements to enhance their integrated approach to combatting wildlife trafficking, working with transit and end user countries in Southeast Asia, especially with the People’s Republic of China, Singapore, Qatar, Malaysia and Vietnam. Responsible partnerships between the public and private sector, financial and transport sector also remains key as we move forward with implementation of the NISCWT.

“Finally, the DFFE is currently in the process of finalising the consultative process for the publication of the revised Biodiversity Management Plan for Black and White Rhinos (BMP) for implementation. This is in line with the provision of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. All comments from the consultative process, which included over 700 individuals, will be processed and synthesised to revise the draft plan before the end of 2024,” said Minister George.

** Members of the public can report any suspicious activities around wildlife to its environmental crime hotline which is 0800 205 005 or the SAPS number 10111

