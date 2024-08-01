Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Generated $199.7 million in 2Q 2024 revenues, including $179.1 million in U.S. net product sales $154.6 million for SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) $24.5 million for EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan)

Initiated a re-examination of the marketing authorization application of SYFOVRE with the European Medicines Agency (EMA); expect a final decision in 4Q 2024

Plan to report topline Phase 3 data with systemic pegcetacoplan in C3G / IC-MPGN in August 2024

Cash and cash equivalents of $360.1 million as of June 30, 2024; projected revenues and cash expected to be sufficient to fund operations to positive cash flow

Management to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET



WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results and business highlights.

“We have continued to execute well and progress our programs over the past six months. SYFOVRE delivered strong growth and is reaching more people living with geographic atrophy, EMPAVELI continues to elevate the standard of care in PNH, and we are now very well positioned financially to support the business for the long term,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer at Apellis. “We are looking forward to a catalyst-driven second half of this year, as we continue to drive strong commercial execution in the U.S, prepare for the topline readout from our Phase 3 VALIANT trial with systemic pegcetacoplan for C3G and IC-MPGN later this month, and seek a final decision from the European regulatory authorities for SYFOVRE in GA in the fourth quarter.”

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Ophthalmology Highlights

SYFOVRE for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Generated $154.6 million in SYFOVRE U.S. net product revenue in the second quarter 2024. SYFOVRE remains the market leader in GA, delivering more than 84,000 SYFOVRE doses to physician practices in the second quarter (over 79,000 commercial vials and approximately 5,000 samples). More than 330,000 SYFOVRE injections are estimated to have been administered through June 2024, including clinical trials. Effective July 1, 2024, two large national pharmacy benefit managers have made SYFOVRE the preferred product on their commercial formularies. Initiated a re-examination of the marketing authorization application of SYFOVRE with the EMA following a negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) received in June 2024. There were multiple dissenting votes to the negative opinion by CHMP members. Additionally, members of the Ad Hoc Expert Group meeting agreed that size of GA lesion is an acceptable primary outcome measure for a trial in GA and that microperimetry is the best available functional measure in GA. Expect a final opinion to be issued by the CHMP in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Highlights

EMPAVELI for the treatment of PNH: Generated $24.5 million in EMPAVELI U.S. net product revenue in the second quarter of 2024. Continued high patient compliance rates of 97%.





R&D Highlights

C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune complex glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN): Topline data from the Phase 3 VALIANT study of systemic pegcetacoplan is expected in August 2024. VALIANT is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of systemic pegcetacoplan in 124 patients aged 12 and up with either C3G or IC-MPGN, and either pre- or post-kidney transplant. The primary endpoint is the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (uPCR) at week 26 compared to baseline.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA): Sobi continues to enroll patients in its Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of systemic pegcetacoplan in patients with HSCT-TMA.

APL-3007 (small interfering RNA silencing C3): Continue to expect to report topline data from the Phase 1 dose escalation study in 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenue.

Total revenue was $199.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, which consisted of $154.6 million of SYFOVRE U.S. net product revenue, $24.5 million of EMPAVELI U.S. net product revenue, and $20.5 million in licensing and other revenue associated with the Sobi collaboration. Total revenue was $95.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, which consisted of $67.3 million of SYFOVRE U.S. net product revenue, $22.3 million in EMPAVELI U.S. net product revenue and $5.3 million in revenue associated with the Sobi collaboration.



Cost of Sales.

Cost of sales were $23.1 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $8.4 million for same period in 2023. The increase in cost of sales was primarily driven by higher volume from commercial sales and product provided under our patient assistance programs, an increase in revenue associated with the Sobi collaboration, an increase in royalty expense, and an increase in expenses incurred related to excess or obsolete inventory.



R&D Expenses.

R&D expenses were $78.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $95.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in program specific external costs, non-program specific external costs, and compensation and related personnel costs.



Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses.

SG&A expenses were $128.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $111.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in personnel related costs, commercial and marketing activities and office costs, which were partially offset by a decrease in professional and consulting fees



Net Loss. Apellis reported a net loss of $37.7 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to a net loss of $122.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Cash. As of June 30, 2024, Apellis had $360.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $351.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023.

In May 2024, Apellis refinanced existing debt with up to $475 million non-dilutive credit facility from Sixth Street.

Apellis anticipates its cash, combined with expected product revenues, will be sufficient to fund its projected operating expenses and capital expenditures to positive cash flow.

About SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)

SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) is the first-ever approved therapy for geographic atrophy (GA). By targeting C3, SYFOVRE is designed to provide comprehensive control of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system. SYFOVRE is approved in the United States for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

About EMPAVELI ® /Aspaveli ® (pegcetacoplan)

EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. It is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally. The therapy is also under investigation for several other rare diseases across hematology and nephrology.

U.S. Important Safety Information for SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SYFOVRE is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, and in patients with active intraocular inflammation



WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Endophthalmitis and Retinal Detachments Intravitreal injections, including those with SYFOVRE, may be associated with endophthalmitis and retinal detachments. Proper aseptic injection technique must always be used when administering SYFOVRE to minimize the risk of endophthalmitis. Patients should be instructed to report any symptoms suggestive of endophthalmitis or retinal detachment without delay and should be managed appropriately.

Retinal Vasculitis and/or Retinal Vascular Occlusion Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of intraocular inflammation, have been reported with the use of SYFOVRE. Cases may occur with the first dose of SYFOVRE and may result in severe vision loss. Discontinue treatment with SYFOVRE in patients who develop these events. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

Neovascular AMD In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with increased rates of neovascular (wet) AMD or choroidal neovascularization (12% when administered monthly, 7% when administered every other month and 3% in the control group) by Month 24. Patients receiving SYFOVRE should be monitored for signs of neovascular AMD. In case anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (anti-VEGF) is required, it should be given separately from SYFOVRE administration.

Intraocular Inflammation In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with episodes of intraocular inflammation including: vitritis, vitreal cells, iridocyclitis, uveitis, anterior chamber cells, iritis, and anterior chamber flare. After inflammation resolves, patients may resume treatment with SYFOVRE.

Increased Intraocular Pressure Acute increase in IOP may occur within minutes of any intravitreal injection, including with SYFOVRE. Perfusion of the optic nerve head should be monitored following the injection and managed as needed.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%) are ocular discomfort, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, vitreous floaters, conjunctival hemorrhage.



Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information for more information.

U.S. Important Safety Information for EMPAVELI ® (pegcetacoplan)

BOXED WARNING: SERIOUS INFECTIONS CAUSED BY ENCAPSULATED BACTERIA

EMPAVELI, a complement inhibitor, increases the risk of serious infections, especially those caused by encapsulated bacteria, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, and Haemophilus influenzae type B. Life-threatening and fatal infections with encapsulated bacteria have occurred in patients treated with complement inhibitors. These infections may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early.

Complete or update vaccination for encapsulated bacteria at least 2 weeks prior to the first dose of EMPAVELI, unless the risks of delaying therapy with EMPAVELI outweigh the risks of developing a serious infection. Comply with the most current Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for vaccinations against encapsulated bacteria in patients receiving a complement inhibitor.

Patients receiving EMPAVELI are at increased risk for invasive disease caused by encapsulated bacteria, even if they develop antibodies following vaccination. Monitor patients for early signs and symptoms of serious infections and evaluate immediately if infection is suspected.

Because of the risk of serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria, EMPAVELI is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the EMPAVELI REMS.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity to pegcetacoplan or to any of the excipients

For initiation in patients with unresolved serious infection caused by encapsulated bacteria including Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, and Haemophilus influenzae type B

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Infections Caused by Encapsulated Bacteria

EMPAVELI, a complement inhibitor, increases a patient’s susceptibility to serious, life-threatening, or fatal infections caused by encapsulated bacteria including Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis (caused by any serogroup, including non-groupable strains), and Haemophilus influenzae type B. Life-threatening and fatal infections with encapsulated bacteria have occurred in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients treated with complement inhibitors. The initiation of EMPAVELI treatment is contraindicated in patients with unresolved serious infection caused by encapsulated bacteria.

Complete or update vaccination against encapsulated bacteria at least 2 weeks prior to administration of the first dose of EMPAVELI, according to the most current ACIP recommendations for patients receiving a complement inhibitor. Revaccinate patients in accordance with ACIP recommendations considering the duration of therapy with EMPAVELI. Note that, ACIP recommends an administration schedule in patients receiving complement inhibitors that differs from the administration schedule in the vaccine prescribing information. If urgent EMPAVELI therapy is indicated in a patient who is not up to date with vaccines against encapsulated bacteria according to ACIP recommendations, provide the patient with antibacterial drug prophylaxis and administer these vaccines as soon as possible. The benefits and risks of treatment with EMPAVELI, as well as the benefits and risks of antibacterial drug prophylaxis in unvaccinated or vaccinated patients, must be considered against the known risks for serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria.

Vaccination does not eliminate the risk of serious encapsulated bacterial infections, despite development of antibodies following vaccination. Closely monitor patients for early signs and symptoms of serious infection and evaluate patients immediately if an infection is suspected. Inform patients of these signs and symptoms and instruct patients to seek immediate medical care if these signs and symptoms occur. Promptly treat known infections. Serious infection may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early. Consider interruption of EMPAVELI in patients who are undergoing treatment for serious infections.

EMPAVELI is available only through a restricted program under a REMS.

EMPAVELI REMS

EMPAVELI is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called EMPAVELI REMS, because of the risk of serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria. Notable requirements of the EMPAVELI REMS include the following:

Under the EMPAVELI REMS, prescribers must enroll in the program. Prescribers must counsel patients about the risks, signs, and symptoms of serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria, provide patients with the REMS educational materials, ensure patients are vaccinated against encapsulated bacteria at least 2 weeks prior to the first dose of EMPAVELI, prescribe antibacterial drug prophylaxis if patients’ vaccine status is not up to date and treatment must be started urgently, and provide instructions to always carry the Patient Safety Card both during treatment, as well as for 2 months following last dose of EMPAVELI. Pharmacies that dispense EMPAVELI must be certified in the EMPAVELI REMS and must verify prescribers are certified.

Further information is available at www.empavelirems.com or 1-888-343-7073.

Infusion-Related Reactions

Systemic hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., facial swelling, rash, urticaria) have occurred in patients treated with EMPAVELI. One patient (less than 1% in clinical studies) experienced a serious allergic reaction which resolved after treatment with antihistamines. If a severe hypersensitivity reaction (including anaphylaxis) occurs, discontinue EMPAVELI infusion immediately, institute appropriate treatment, per standard of care, and monitor until signs and symptoms are resolved.

Monitoring PNH Manifestations after Discontinuation of EMPAVELI

After discontinuing treatment with EMPAVELI, closely monitor for signs and symptoms of hemolysis, identified by elevated LDH levels along with sudden decrease in PNH clone size or hemoglobin, or reappearance of symptoms such as fatigue, hemoglobinuria, abdominal pain, dyspnea, major adverse vascular events (including thrombosis), dysphagia, or erectile dysfunction. Monitor any patient who discontinues EMPAVELI for at least 8 weeks to detect hemolysis and other reactions. If hemolysis, including elevated LDH, occurs after discontinuation of EMPAVELI, consider restarting treatment with EMPAVELI.

Interference with Laboratory Tests

There may be interference between silica reagents in coagulation panels and EMPAVELI that results in artificially prolonged activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT); therefore, avoid the use of silica reagents in coagulation panels.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions in patients with PNH (incidence ≥10%) were injection site reactions, infections, diarrhea, abdominal pain, respiratory tract infection, pain in extremity, hypokalemia, fatigue, viral infection, cough, arthralgia, dizziness, headache, and rash.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Females of Reproductive Potential

EMPAVELI may cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Pregnancy testing is recommended for females of reproductive potential prior to treatment with EMPAVELI. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with EMPAVELI and for 40 days after the last dose.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING regarding serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria, and Medication Guide.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of clinical data, and the review of the marketing authorization application of SYFOVRE by the EMA. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the benefit/risk profile of SYFOVRE following the events of retinal vasculitis will impact the Company’s commercialization efforts; whether SYFOVRE will receive approval from foreign regulatory agencies for GA when expected or at all, including the impact of the reported events of retinal vasculitis on the likelihood and timing of such approvals; whether the Company’s clinical trials will be completed when anticipated; whether results obtained in clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether pegcetacoplan will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of the Company’s clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether systemic pegcetacoplan will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for C3G and IC-MPGN or any other indication when expected or at all; the period for which the Company believes that its cash resources will be sufficient to fund its operations; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,087 $ 351,185 Accounts receivable 304,433 206,442 Inventory 152,772 146,362 Prepaid assets 28,971 38,820 Restricted cash 1,339 1,114 Other current assets 12,372 22,408 Total current assets 859,974 766,331 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 16,321 16,745 Property and equipment, net 3,836 4,345 Long-term inventory 23,021 — Other assets 1,330 1,309 Total assets $ 904,482 $ 788,730 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,270 37,516 Accrued expenses 122,781 127,806 Current portion of development liability — 75,830 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,214 6,441 Deferred revenue 1,903 — Total current liabilities 169,168 247,593 Long-term liabilities: Long-term development liability — 239,817 Long-term credit facility 364,025 — Convertible senior notes 93,186 93,033 Lease liabilities 11,085 11,454 Other liabilities 2,691 2,312 Total liabilities 640,155 594,209 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 121,687 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024, and 119,556 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 3,209,245 3,035,539 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,362 ) (3,542 ) Accumulated deficit (2,941,568 ) (2,837,488 ) Total stockholders' equity 264,327 194,521 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 904,482 $ 788,730





