Capital City Bank Climbs To 19th Among The “Best Companies To Work For In Florida”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank has again been named to Florida Trend’s annual “Best Companies To Work For In Florida” list, ranking 19th in the “Large Companies” category and achieving a significant rise from its previous position of 24. The 2024 issue is the sixteenth annual “Best Companies” edition and marks the thirteenth consecutive year Capital City Bank has been selected.



“At Capital City Bank, we strive to enrich the work experience by listening to feedback, making improvements and fostering a supportive environment for growth and success,” said Bill Smith, chairman, president, and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Initiatives aimed at enhancing skill-building, supporting career progression and strengthening peer connections demonstrate our commitment to empowering our associates and nurturing a culture that values and uplifts every team member.”



The recognition by Florida Trend is one of several others Capital City Bank has recently received acknowledging the Company’s merits. In April, Forbes ranked Capital City Bank 15th out of 100 in their America’s Best Banks list. The Bank has also been ranked among the top employers in the financial industry by American Banker magazine. The most recent edition of the magazine’s annual “Best Banks to Work For” feature, which was published in November 2023, marked the Florida-based community bank’s eleventh consecutive year being recognized.



“In today’s hyper-competitive labor market, it takes more than good salaries and benefits to attract and keep talent,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. “Looking under the hood, we see that the ‘Best Companies To Work For’ in Florida maintain an edge by prioritizing culture and creating environments where employees are engaged, feel valued and can grow. They also strive to balance employee needs with business priorities, baking flexibility and fun into the workplace. Their examples provide a terrific blueprint for companies seeking to stand out from the pack.”



To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.



The “Best Companies To Work For In Florida” program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 “Best Companies To Work For In Florida”, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.2 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.



About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.



About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.

