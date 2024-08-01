Enviri Corporation reports second quarter 2024 results

Second quarter revenues totaled $610 million, comparable with prior year quarter; organic growth in the quarter was 6 percent



Q2 GAAP operating income of $31 million



Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 totaled $86 million, an increase of 7 percent over the prior-year quarter



Credit agreement net leverage ratio declined further, to 3.9x at quarter-end



2024 adjusted EBITDA expected to be within range of $327 million and $340 million; range mid-point is unchanged

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today reported second quarter 2024 results. Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $610 million, comparable with the prior-year quarter. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $31 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $86 million, an increase of 7 percent over the prior-year quarter.

On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the second quarter of 2024 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.16, including certain contract adjustments in Harsco Rail and other unusual items. The adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.02. These figures compare with second quarter of 2023 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.13, after unusual items including an asset impairment charge, strategic costs and an additional gain on a lease termination, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05.

“Enviri again delivered growth and favorable quarterly results supported by consistent execution in each of our three business units,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Our results were supported by Clean Earth, which achieved record quarterly earnings against a challenging comparison period, and Harsco Rail, which achieved its highest adjusted earnings in some time due to higher demand. Also, Harsco Environmental results were better than anticipated due to operational execution and services demand. This performance, along with our focus on cash, drove our (Credit Agreement) leverage ratio below 4x, its lowest level since mid-2020. Our positive outlook for 2024 is also intact. In total, I’m pleased with the momentum in our businesses, and I am confident that our strategic initiatives along with debt reduction and stronger cash flow will create significant value for shareholders in the future.”

Enviri Corporation—Selected Second Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $ 610 $ 609 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 31 $ 34 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 86 $ 81 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 14.1 % 13.2 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - Non GAAP $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $610 million, which is comparable with the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter 2024 revenues by approximately $8 million compared with the prior-year period.

The Company's GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $31 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $34 million in the same quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $86 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $81 million in the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of 7 percent, with this increase driven by performance in the Clean Earth and Harsco Rail segments.

Second Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $ 293 $ 290 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 20 $ 13 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 49 $ 53 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 16.8 % 18.4 %

Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $293 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 1 percent compared with the prior-year quarter with the impact of higher services, demand for products and price increases partially offset by the impacts of FX translation and the Performix business divestiture. Excluding the FX impact and the divestiture of Performix, revenue growth was 6 percent. The segment's GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $20 million and $49 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $13 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned impacts as well as a less favorable business mix and higher administrative costs (including compensation and severance costs). As a result, Harsco Environmental's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024 versus 18.4 percent in the comparable quarter of 2023.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $ 236 $ 231 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 24 $ 23 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 38 $ 35 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 16.1 % 15.0 %

Clean Earth revenues totaled $236 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 2 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher services pricing and volume growth. These positives were partially offset by the fact that the prior-year quarter benefited from a favorable pricing-dispute settlement with Stericycle. The segment's GAAP operating income was $24 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million in the second quarter of 2024. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $23 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings reflects the above items as well as operating and cost initiatives. As a result, Clean Earth's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 16.1 percent in the second quarter of 2024 versus 15.0 percent in the comparable quarter of 2023.

Harsco Rail

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenues $ 81 $ 89 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ (3 ) $ 9 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 7 $ 2 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 9.1 % 2.1 %

Harsco Rail revenues totaled $81 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 9% decrease over the prior-year quarter. Each period was impacted by ETO (Engineered to Order) contract adjustments for Rail's large European contracts, with an unfavorable year-over-year revenue impact from these adjustments of approximately $15 million. Excluding this impact, underlying revenues increased due to higher equipment and contracting services demand. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $3 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus GAAP operating income of $9 million in the prior-year quarter, with a year-over-year ETO contracts' impact similar to the above-mentioned (revenue) impact. Rail's Adjusted EBITDA was $7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings resulted mainly from higher equipment and services volumes (note: there is no year-over-year impact to adjusted earnings from the above referenced ETO contract adjustments).

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $39 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net cash used by operating activities of $9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $(51) million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to lower capital spending as well as the timing of accounts receivable and other working capital movements.

2024 Outlook

The Company's 2024 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is unchanged at the guidance mid-point and continues to point to earnings growth compared with 2023. This expectation is supported by stable economic conditions as well as growth and improvement initiatives and anticipates that incremental currency translation headwinds related to May guidance are offset by operating performance. Key business drivers for each segment as well as other 2024 guidance details are below:

Harsco Environmental Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be comparable with prior-year results. Higher services volumes and pricing, site improvement initiatives, and new contracts are expected to be partially offset by currency impacts, exited contracts, lower commodity prices, and certain product volumes as well as personnel investments and the sale of Performix.

Clean Earth Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2023 as a result of higher services pricing (net of inflation) and efficiency initiatives, offsetting the impacts of a less favorable project-related business mix as well as certain other 2023 items not repeating (Stericycle settlement).

Harsco Rail Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2023 as a result of higher demand and pricing for standard equipment offerings, technology products and contracted services, partially offset by lower contributions from aftermarket parts (volume and product mix driven).

Corporate spending is anticipated to be comparable with 2023.

2024 Full Year Outlook Current Prior GAAP Operating Income $128 - $141 million $136 - $153 million Adjusted EBITDA $327 - $340 million $325 - $342 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.42) - $(0.58) $(0.26) - $(0.47) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $0.07 - $(0.09) $0.12 - $(0.09) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $10 - $30 million $10 - $30 million Net Interest Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $108 - $111 million $106 - $111 million Account Receivable Securitization Fees $11 million $10 - $11 million Pension Expense (Non-Operating) $17 million $17 million Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $31 - $34 million $28 - $33 million Net Capital Expenditures $130 - $140 million $130 - $140 million Q3 2024 Outlook GAAP Operating Income $39 - $46 million Adjusted EBITDA $85 - $92 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $0.02 - $(0.06) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $0.01 - $0.08

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.enviri.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 630-1956, or (412) 317-1837 for international callers. Please ask to join the Enviri Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan," "contemplate," "project," "target" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions, divestitures, or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated or at all, including the Company's ability to divest the Rail business in the future; (2) the Company’s inability to comply with applicable environmental laws and regulations; (3) the Company’s inability to obtain, renew, or maintain compliance with its operating permits or license agreements; (4) various economic, business, and regulatory risks associated with the waste management industry; (5) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (6) risks caused by customer concentration, the long-term nature of customer contracts, and the competitive nature of the industries in which the Company operates; (7) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (8) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged or have inadequate liquidity) to maintain their credit availability; (9) higher than expected claims under the Company’s insurance policies, or losses that are uninsurable or that exceed existing insurance coverage; (10) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (11) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions and joint ventures with strategic partners; (12) the Company’s ability to effectively retain key management and employees, including due to unanticipated changes to demand for the Company’s services, disruptions associated with labor disputes, and increased operating costs associated with union organizations; (13) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (14) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (15) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic and industry conditions and cyclical slowdowns; (16) fluctuations in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and other currencies in which the Company conducts business; (17) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to changes in economic conditions, changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (18) liability for and implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) product liability and warranty claims associated with the Company’s operations; (20) the Company’s ability to comply with financial covenants and obligations to financial counterparties; (21) the Company’s outstanding indebtedness and exposure to derivative financial instruments that may be impacted by, among other factors, changes in interest rates; (22) tax liabilities and changes in tax laws; (23) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (24) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; and the other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measures are included within the definitions below and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.

Adjusted free cash flow: Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and certain transaction-related / debt-refinancing expenditures. The Company's management believes that Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it indicates the cash flow available for working capital needs, repay debt obligations, invest in future growth through new business development activities, conduct strategic acquisitions or other uses of cash. It is important to note that Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.

Organic growth: Organic growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that calculates the change in Total revenue, excluding the impacts resulting from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, divestitures and certain unusual items. The Company believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com .







ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 505,283 $ 481,963 $ 1,004,437 $ 943,523 Product revenues 104,710 127,053 205,873 226,198 Total revenues 609,993 609,016 1,210,310 1,169,721 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 388,222 373,531 781,074 743,039 Cost of products sold 91,996 101,148 177,406 183,697 Selling, general and administrative expenses 90,454 86,801 177,580 168,662 Research and development expenses 943 1,019 1,804 1,539 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — 14,099 — 14,099 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 10,695 — Other expense (income), net 7,123 (1,269 ) 4,683 (6,917 ) Total costs and expenses 578,738 575,329 1,153,242 1,104,119 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 31,255 33,687 57,068 65,602 Interest income 3,435 1,594 5,132 3,074 Interest expense (27,934 ) (26,409 ) (56,056 ) (51,404 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,920 ) (2,730 ) (5,709 ) (5,093 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (4,166 ) (5,400 ) (8,342 ) (10,729 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (330 ) 742 (7,907 ) 1,450 Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (10,020 ) (15,331 ) (17,935 ) (23,348 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net 127 (309 ) (122 ) (442 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (10,223 ) (14,898 ) (25,964 ) (22,340 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (1,211 ) (1,165 ) (2,703 ) (2,820 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 314 225 701 732 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (897 ) (940 ) (2,002 ) (2,088 ) Net income (loss) (11,120 ) (15,838 ) (27,966 ) (24,428 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,481 ) 4,399 (3,597 ) 3,464 Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation $ (13,601 ) $ (11,439 ) $ (31,563 ) $ (20,964 ) Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (12,704 ) $ (10,499 ) $ (29,561 ) $ (18,876 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (897 ) (940 ) (2,002 ) (2,088 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (13,601 ) $ (11,439 ) $ (31,563 ) $ (20,964 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,146 79,816 80,045 79,725 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.24 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.39 ) (a) $ (0.26 ) (a) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,146 79,816 80,045 79,725 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.24 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.39 ) (a) $ (0.26 ) (a) (a) Does not total due to rounding





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands) June 30

2024 December 31

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,044 $ 121,239 Restricted cash 3,462 3,375 Trade accounts receivable, net 313,193 338,187 Other receivables 37,101 40,565 Inventories 188,503 189,369 Current portion of contract assets 70,067 64,875 Prepaid expenses 50,637 58,723 Other current assets 16,232 11,023 Total current assets 783,239 827,356 Property, plant and equipment, net 692,416 707,397 Right-of-use assets, net 101,281 102,891 Goodwill 770,858 780,978 Intangible assets, net 310,086 327,983 Deferred income tax assets 15,338 16,295 Other assets 95,449 91,798 Total assets $ 2,768,667 $ 2,854,698 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 7,422 $ 14,871 Current maturities of long-term debt 17,752 15,558 Accounts payable 231,384 243,279 Accrued compensation 55,444 79,609 Income taxes payable 2,178 7,567 Reserve for forward losses on contracts 50,092 52,919 Current portion of advances on contracts 30,278 38,313 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 28,530 28,775 Other current liabilities 170,807 174,342 Total current liabilities 593,887 655,233 Long-term debt 1,417,776 1,401,437 Retirement plan liabilities 44,616 45,087 Operating lease liabilities 74,403 75,476 Environmental liabilities 24,540 25,682 Deferred tax liabilities 35,824 29,160 Other liabilities 48,823 47,215 Total liabilities 2,239,869 2,279,290 ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 146,651 146,105 Additional paid-in capital 246,133 238,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (552,548 ) (539,694 ) Retained earnings 1,496,757 1,528,320 Treasury stock (851,327 ) (849,996 ) Total Enviri Corporation stockholders’ equity 485,666 523,151 Noncontrolling interests 43,132 52,257 Total equity 528,798 575,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,768,667 $ 2,854,698





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (11,120 ) $ (15,838 ) $ (27,966 ) $ (24,428 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 37,026 34,457 73,946 67,496 Amortization 8,006 8,067 16,180 16,032 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 2,326 7,678 5,771 7,622 Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (127 ) 309 122 442 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — 14,099 — 14,099 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 10,695 — Other, net 196 3,137 968 4,146 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable (6,793 ) (41,850 ) 17,633 (56,383 ) Inventories 1,312 582 (3,985 ) (7,952 ) Contract assets (3,688 ) (15,233 ) (12,887 ) (3,535 ) Right-of-use assets 7,595 8,369 16,194 16,211 Accounts payable 7,965 (4,775 ) (5,786 ) 12,960 Accrued interest payable 6,805 6,806 (15 ) (192 ) Accrued compensation 2,987 1,851 (22,544 ) 9,194 Advances on contracts (5,503 ) (7,387 ) (7,121 ) (12,978 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,664 ) (7,588 ) (15,876 ) (14,790 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (598 ) (6,282 ) (938 ) (5,468 ) Other assets and liabilities 311 4,876 (4,007 ) 5,714 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 39,036 (8,722 ) 40,384 28,190 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (33,639 ) (44,195 ) (60,520 ) (66,341 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net 16,588 — 16,588 — Proceeds from sales of assets 3,271 616 7,584 1,439 Expenditures for intangible assets (407 ) (391 ) (484 ) (427 ) Proceeds from note receivable 17,023 11,238 17,023 11,238 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 1,186 (1,196 ) 584 (2,408 ) Other investing activities, net (1 ) 52 — 84 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 4,021 (33,876 ) (19,225 ) (56,415 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 5,865 3,630 (3,138 ) 601 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 6,684 64,996 42,007 123,996 Reductions (49,343 ) (33,527 ) (54,310 ) (90,727 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests — 1,654 874 1,654 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (4,308 ) — (12,551 ) — Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (292 ) (308 ) (1,332 ) (1,238 ) Other financing activities, net 1 — — — Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (41,393 ) 36,445 (28,450 ) 34,286 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (1,566 ) (717 ) (9,817 ) (1,789 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 98 (6,870 ) (17,108 ) 4,272 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 107,408 96,236 124,614 85,094 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 107,506 $ 89,366 $ 107,506 $ 89,366





ENVIRI CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 292,929 $ 20,286 $ 289,593 $ 12,733 Clean Earth 236,105 23,882 230,575 23,034 Harsco Rail 80,959 (3,089 ) 88,848 8,924 Corporate — (9,824 ) — (11,004 ) Consolidated Totals $ 609,993 $ 31,255 $ 609,016 $ 33,687 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 592,048 $ 39,874 $ 562,782 $ 35,018 Clean Earth 462,135 44,475 453,039 39,505 Harsco Rail 156,127 (12,150 ) 153,900 11,269 Corporate — (15,131 ) — (20,190 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,210,310 $ 57,068 $ 1,169,721 $ 65,602





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.24 ) Corporate strategic costs (a) 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.03 Corporate net gain on sale of assets (b) — — (0.04 ) — Corporate gain on note receivable (c) (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) — Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge (d) 0.04 — 0.04 — Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (e) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.12 ) Harsco Environmental segment property, plant and equipment impairment charge, net of noncontrolling interest (f) — 0.10 — 0.10 Harsco Environmental net gain on sale of business (g) (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets (h) — — 0.13 — Harsco Rail segment severance cost adjustment (i) — — — (0.01 ) Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts (j) 0.12 (0.09 ) 0.12 (0.09 ) Taxes on above unusual items (k) 0.01 0.12 0.02 0.14 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.05 ) (m) (0.02 ) (0.15 ) (m) (0.19 ) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (l) 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.14 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 )





(a) Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies (Q2 2024 $0.8 million pre-tax expense and six months June 30, 2024 $1.5 million pre-tax expense; Q2 2023 $1.3 million pre-tax expense and six months June 30, 2023 $2.3 million pre-tax expense). (b) Net gain recognized for the sale of certain assets by Corporate (six months June 30, 2024 $3.3 million pre-tax income). (c) Gain recognized by Corporate due to the prepayment of a note receivable in April 2024 (Q2 and six months ended June 30, 2024 $2.7 million pre-tax income). (d) Non-cash intangible asset impairment charge in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q2 and six months ended June 30, 2024 $2.8 million pre-tax expense). (e) Gain, net of exit costs, recognized for a lease modification that resulted in a lease incentive received by the Harsco Environmental segment for a site relocation prior the end of the expected lease term (Q2 2023 $3.0 million pre-tax income; six months ended June 30, 2023 $9.8 million pre-tax income). An adjustment to the reserve for exit costs related to this site was recorded upon vacating the site in 2024 (Q2 and six months 2024 $0.5 million pre-tax income). (f) Non-cash property, plant and equipment impairment charge related to abandoned equipment at a Harsco Environmental site, net of noncontrolling interest impact (Q2 2023 and six months ended 2023 net $7.9 million, which included $14.1 million pre-tax expense, net of $6.2 million that represents the noncontrolling partner's share of the impairment charge). (g) Net gain on the sale of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC, a former subsidiary of the Company within the Harsco Environmental segment, in April 2024 (Q2 and six months ended June 30, 2024 $1.9 million pre-tax income). (h) Beginning in March 31, 2024, the Company determined that the held-for-sale criteria was no longer met for the Harsco Rail segment and a charge was recorded for the depreciation and amortization expense that would have been recognized during the periods that Rail's long-lived assets were classified as held-for-sale, had the assets been continuously classified as held-for-use (six months ended June 30, 2024 $10.7 million pre-tax expense). (i) Adjustment to severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Rail segment (six months ended June 30, 2023 $0.5 million pre-tax income). (j) Adjustments to the Company's provision for forward losses on contracts with certain customers in the Harsco Rail segment, principally for Deutsche Bahn, Network Rail and SBB (Q2 and six months ended 2024 $9.4 million pre-tax expense; Q2 and six months ended 2023 $7.0 million pre-tax income). (k) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect during the year the unusual item is recorded. (l) Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $7.0 million and $7.1 million in Q2 2024 and 2023, respectively, and after-tax expense was $5.4 million and $5.5 million in Q2 2024 and 2023, respectively. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $14.2 million and $14.1 million for the six months 2024 and 2023, respectively, and after-tax expense was $11.0 million and $10.9 million for the six months ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. (m) Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending September 30 December 31 2024

2024

Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.58 ) $ (0.42 ) Corporate strategic costs — — 0.02 0.02 Corporate net gain on sale of assets — — (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Corporate gain from note receivable — — (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Harsco Environmental segment adjustment to net gain on lease incentive — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Harsco Environmental segment net gain on sale of business — — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge — — 0.04 0.04 Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 0.13 0.13 Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts — — 0.12 0.12 Taxes on above unusual items — — 0.02 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.06 ) 0.02 (0.35 ) (0.19 ) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.06 0.06 0.26 0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.01 (a) $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.07 (a) Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY

SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Harsco Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended June 30, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 20,286 $ 23,882 $ (3,089 ) $ (9,824 ) $ 31,255 Strategic costs — — — 794 794 Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive (451 ) — — — (451 ) Net gain on sale of business (1,877 ) — — — (1,877 ) Intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 — — — 2,840 Provision for forward losses on certain contracts — — 9,380 — 9,380 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 20,798 23,882 6,291 (9,030 ) 41,941 Depreciation 27,450 8,249 1,023 304 37,026 Amortization 975 5,989 67 — 7,031 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,223 $ 38,120 $ 7,381 $ (8,726 ) $ 85,998 Revenues, as reported $ 292,929 $ 236,105 $ 80,959 $ 609,993 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.8 % 16.1 % 9.1 % 14.1 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 12,733 $ 23,034 $ 8,924 $ (11,004 ) $ 33,687 Strategic costs — — — 1,291 1,291 Corporate contingent consideration adjustments — — — — 0 Net gain on lease incentive (3,000 ) — — — (3,000 ) Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 — — — 14,099 Provision for forward losses on certain contracts — — (7,032 ) — (7,032 ) Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 23,832 23,034 1,892 (9,713 ) 39,045 Depreciation 28,354 5,547 — 556 34,457 Amortization 1,008 6,113 — — 7,121 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,194 $ 34,694 $ 1,892 $ (9,157 ) $ 80,623 Revenues, as reported $ 289,593 $ 230,575 $ 88,848 $ 609,016 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.4 % 15.0 % 2.1 % 13.2 %





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY

SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Harsco Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Six Months Ended June 30, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 39,874 $ 44,475 $ (12,150 ) $ (15,131 ) $ 57,068 Strategic costs — — — 1,475 1,475 Net gain on sale of assets — — — (3,281 ) (3,281 ) Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive (451 ) — — — (451 ) Net gain on sale of business (1,877 ) — — — (1,877 ) Intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 — — — 2,840 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 10,695 — — 10,695 Provision for forward losses on certain contracts — — 9,380 — 9,380 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 40,386 44,475 7,925 (16,937 ) 75,849 Depreciation 56,239 15,662 1,384 661 73,946 Amortization 1,993 12,156 89 — 14,238 Adjusted EBITDA 98,618 72,293 9,398 (16,276 ) 164,033 Revenues, as reported $ 592,048 $ 462,135 $ 156,127 $ 1,210,310 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.7 % 15.6 % 6.0 % 13.6 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 35,018 $ 39,505 11,269 $ (20,190 ) $ 65,602 Strategic costs — — — 2,337 2,337 Net gain on lease incentive (9,782 ) — — — (9,782 ) Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 — — — 14,099 Severance costs — — (537 ) — (537 ) Provision for forward losses on certain contracts — — (7,032 ) — (7,032 ) Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 39,335 39,505 3,700 (17,853 ) 64,687 Depreciation 55,914 10,474 — 1,108 67,496 Amortization 2,007 12,142 — — 14,149 Adjusted EBITDA 97,256 62,121 3,700 (16,745 ) 146,332 Revenues, as reported $ 562,782 $ 453,039 $ 153,900 $ 1,169,721 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.3 % 13.7 % 2.4 % 12.5 %





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS)

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (10,223 ) $ (14,898 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (127 ) 309 Income tax (benefit) expense 10,020 15,331 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 4,166 5,400 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,920 2,730 Interest expense 27,934 26,409 Interest income (3,435 ) (1,594 ) Depreciation 37,026 34,457 Amortization 7,031 7,121 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 794 1,291 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (451 ) (3,000 ) Harsco Environmental segment property, plant and equipment impairment charge — 14,099 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on sale of business (1,877 ) — Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 — Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts 9,380 (7,032 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,998 $ 80,623





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (25,964 ) $ (22,340 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 122 442 Income tax (benefit) expense 17,935 23,348 Defined benefit pension expense 8,342 10,729 Facility fee and debt-related expense 5,709 5,093 Interest expense 56,056 51,404 Interest income (5,132 ) (3,074 ) Depreciation 73,946 67,496 Amortization 14,238 14,149 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 1,475 2,337 Corporate net gain on sale of assets (3,281 ) — Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (451 ) (9,782 ) Harsco Environmental segment property, plant and equipment impairment charge — 14,099 Harsco Environmental segment net gain from sale of business (1,877 ) — Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 — Harsco Rail segment severance costs — (537 ) Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets 10,695 — Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts 9,380 (7,032 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,033 $ 146,332





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending September 30 December 31 2024

2024

(In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations $ (3 ) $ 3 $ (41 ) $ (27 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense 7 9 31 34 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 3 3 11 11 Net interest 28 27 108 105 Defined benefit pension (income) expense 5 4 17 17 Depreciation and amortization 46 46 180 180 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs — — 1 1 Corporate net gain on sale of assets — — (3 ) (3 ) Harsco Environmental segment adjustment to net gain on lease incentive — — — — Harsco Environmental segment net gain on sale of business — — (2 ) (2 ) Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge — — 3 3 Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 11 11 Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts — — 9 9 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 85 (a) $ 92 $ 327 (a) $ 340 (a) (a) Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 39,036 $ (8,722 ) $ 40,384 $ 28,190 Less capital expenditures (33,639 ) (44,195 ) (60,520 ) (66,341 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (407 ) (391 ) (484 ) (427 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 297 1,465 1,450 1,951 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 3,271 616 7,584 1,439 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 940 128 4,440 128 Adjusted free cash flow $ 9,498 $ (51,099 ) $ (7,146 ) $ (35,060 )





(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. (b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The six months ended June 30, 2024 included asset sales primarily by Corporate, in addition to Harsco Environmental. (c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY

OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2024 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 132 $ 162 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (130 ) (140 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 4 4 Plus transaction-related expenditures 4 4 Adjusted free cash flow $ 10 $ 30





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN REVENUES FROM ORGANIC GROWTH TO CHANGES IN REVENUES,

AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (in millions) Organic Other Total Total revenues - June 30, 2023 $ 609.0 Effects on revenues: Price/volume changes 36.5 — 36.5 Foreign currency translation — (8.0 ) (8.0 ) Harsco Environmental segment new and lost contracts 0.7 — 0.7 Harsco Environmental segment divestiture of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC — (7.2 ) (7.2 ) Clean Earth segment pricing settlement with Stericycle, Inc. — (6.0 ) (6.0 ) Harsco Rail segment adjustments from estimated forward loss provisions on certain contracts (a) — (15.0 ) (15.0 ) Total change 37.2 (36.2 ) 1.0 Total revenues - June 30, 2024 $ 610.0 Total change % 6.1 % (5.9)% 0.2 % (a) Change in revenue adjustments as a result of estimated forward loss provisions recorded by Harsco Rail during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, principally for the Deutsche Bahn, Network Rail and SBB contracts.





Investor Contact Media Contact

David Martin Maura Pfeiffer +1.267.946.1407 +1.267.964.1868 dmartin@enviri.com mpfeiffer@enviri.com



