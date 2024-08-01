Enthusiast’s Luminosity Partners With Amazon Prime For Second Activation of the Year, ‘Coins & Rings’

After the success of its initial collaboration, Amazon Prime returns for new activation with Enthusiast Gaming, Luminosity’s ‘Coins and Rings’ to be held on August 1st

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that, in partnership with Amazon Prime, its esports team, Luminosity, will host an invitational event on August 1st featuring a variety of North American content creators.



Luminosity’s ‘Coins and Rings’ will be a one-day event hosted by Luminosity content creator Zak ‘Coney‘ Zeeks and feature eight content creators divided into two teams. On August 1st, the content creators will compete in various game modes in Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games, with final scores being tallied as a winning team is selected. Participants will stream their perspective of the event, while the host perspective will jump from stream to stream, highlighting the best moments. The event will feature Prime branded moments including the ‘Prime Speedy Delivery’, ‘Prime Halftime Recap’ and the ‘Prime Shopping Spree’.

This activation comes after the success of Luminosity’s previous Prime activation, ‘Boost Blitz’, which peaked at over 4,700 live concurrent viewers and eclipsed over 20,000 live hours watched.

“Amazon’s decision to partner with Enthusiast and Luminosity for a second activation highlights that the largest brands in the world trust us to connect with the most engaged audiences,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Chairman and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “This partnership reinforces Enthusiast’s position as a leader within the industry, capable of delivering exceptional results and engagement for our clients.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives and events.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the timing and filing of the final base shelf prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement; the potential offering of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts Enthusiast Gaming: Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com