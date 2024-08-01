Submit Release
Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

