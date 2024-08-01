Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion |: Boomi , Celigo
The Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 55.8 Billion at a CAGR of 36.4% by 2029.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market to witness a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period (2023-2029).
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market. The Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 55.8 Billion at a CAGR of 36.4% by 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. The Current market value is pegged at USD 10.2 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Boomi Inc. (United States), Celigo (United States), DBSync (United States), Elastic.io (Germany), Flowgear (South Africa), IBM Corporation (United States), Jitterbit Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), MuleSoft LLC (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Scribe Software Corporation (United States), Seeburger AG (Germany), SnapLogic Inc. (United States), Tibco (United States)
Definition:
Integrated Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) is a cloud-based integration platform that facilitates the connection and integration of various applications, systems, and data sources across an organization. iPaaS serves as a central hub for managing and automating data flows, enabling seamless communication and interoperability between different software applications, whether they are hosted on-premises or in the cloud. This technology is designed to simplify complex integration challenges and streamline data exchange processes, supporting businesses in achieving improved efficiency, agility, and data consistency.
Market Trends:
Many organizations are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, which require seamless integration between on-premises and cloud-based systems. iPaaS solutions that support these complex integration scenarios are in high demand.
The Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow, and iPaaS plays a vital role in connecting IoT devices and sensors with business applications, providing real-time data insights and automation capabilities.
API-based integrations are becoming increasingly important for enabling data exchange between different systems. iPaaS platforms often include API management features to facilitate these integrations.
Market Drivers:
The widespread adoption of cloud computing is a primary driver for iPaaS. As organizations migrate to the cloud, they require iPaaS to connect cloud services with on-premises systems.
Data is the lifeblood of modern businesses. iPaaS enables organizations to collect, integrate, and analyze data from various sources, empowering data-driven decision-making.
iPaaS can reduce the cost and complexity of integration projects. Organizations are attracted to iPaaS because it eliminates the need for extensive custom coding and maintenance.
Market Opportunities:
Businesses across various industries are undergoing digital transformation efforts. iPaaS can serve as a critical enabler by providing a platform for seamless integration, automation, and data sharing across the organization.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting iPaaS solutions, as cloud-based integration platforms become more affordable and accessible. This represents a significant growth opportunity for iPaaS providers.
Business-to-business (B2B) integrations are critical for organizations, especially those engaged in e-commerce and supply chain management. iPaaS platforms that cater to B2B integration needs have a strong market.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
On May 2, 2021, Francisco Partners, a renowned global investment firm that specialises in working with technology companies, and TPG Capital, the private equity arm of the global alternative asset firm TPG (iPaaS), signed a definitive agreement to acquire Boomi, a leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service, from Dell Technologies. The $4 billion cash transaction was expected to close by the end of 2021, assuming no unforeseen closing circumstances. The terms of the arrangement were kept hidden. IBM announced on December 1, 2022, the availability of IBM App Connect Enterprise SaaS on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud beginning on December 13, 2022.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of market segments by Types: Data Integration, API Integration, Application Integration, Process Integration
Detailed analysis of market segments by Applications: Banking, finance, and insurance, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Other
Major Key Players of the Market: Boomi Inc. (United States), Celigo (United States), DBSync (United States), Elastic.io (Germany), Flowgear (South Africa), IBM Corporation (United States), Jitterbit Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), MuleSoft LLC (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Scribe Software Corporation (United States), Seeburger AG (Germany), SnapLogic Inc. (United States), Tibco (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
