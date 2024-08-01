ODIHR opens election observation mission in Azerbaijan

BAKU, 1 August 2024 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 1 September early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, following an official invitation from the national authorities.

The mission is headed by Ditmir Bushati and consists of a core team of 11 international experts based in Baku and 28 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 8 August. ODIHR also plans to request 280 short-term observers, to arrive several days before election day.

The mission will assess the conduct of the elections for compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will closely monitor all key aspects of the elections, such as the conduct of the campaign, including on social networks, the work of the election administration at all levels, election-related legislation and its implementation, respect for fundamental freedoms, media coverage and the resolution of election disputes. Observers will also assess the implementation of previous ODIHR election recommendations.

Meetings with representatives of state authorities and political parties, civil society, the media and the international community form an integral part of the observation.

The day after the elections, a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report with an assessment of the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some months after the elections.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in the country, please visit:

https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/azerbaijan

Media contacts:

Kira Kalinina, Media Analyst: kira.kalinina@odihr.az, or +994 55 220 72 36

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266 (Warsaw mobile), or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl.