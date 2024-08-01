Axalta Releases Second Quarter 2024 Results

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) (“Axalta”), a leading global coatings company, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net sales increased 4.4% year over year to $1.35 billion

Net income increased $52 million year over year to $113 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased $64 million year over year to $291 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin improving 400 basis points year over year to 21.5%

Diluted EPS increased 89% year over year to $0.51 and Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 63% year over year to $0.57

Net leverage ratio of 2.6x

Repurchased $50 million of common shares

Increased full year 2024 earnings and free cash flow outlook

Hosted Strategy Day outlining three-year plan for accelerating performance

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

Second quarter 2024 net sales increased 4.4% year over year to a quarterly record of $1.35 billion with positive contributions from all four end markets.

Net income increased by $52 million year over year to $113 million. Adjusted net income improved by $50 million year over year to $127 million driven by variable cost deflation and net sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA of $291 million was a quarterly record, compared to $227 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 400 basis points to 21.5%. Diluted earnings per share increased by 89% to $0.51 compared to $0.27 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share improved by 63% to $0.57.

Second quarter 2024 cash provided by operating activities was $114 million versus $131 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were $840 million and total liquidity was over $1.4 billion. The sequential improvement in cash includes a $185 million draw on Axalta’s revolving credit facility to finance the previously announced acquisition of CoverFlexx, which closed in early July. Axalta’s net debt to trailing twelve month (“LTM”) Adjusted EBITDA ratio (total net leverage ratio or net leverage ratio) was 2.6x at quarter-end versus 3.6x as of June 30, 2023. Axalta repurchased over 1.4 million common shares for total consideration of $50 million.

Discussion of Segment Results

Performance Coatings second quarter 2024 net sales were $887 million, up 4% compared to the prior year period. Refinish net sales grew 5% year over year to $546 million driven by volume growth including contribution from the André Koch acquisition and new body shop wins. Industrial net sales increased 2% year over year to $341 million driven by modest volume improvement.

Performance Coatings generated second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $223 million compared to $181 million in the prior year period, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 25.0% and 21.2%, respectively. The increase in segment Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA margin were driven by variable cost deflation, volume growth and cost reduction actions.

Mobility Coatings second quarter 2024 net sales were $464 million, up 6% from the prior year period. Light Vehicle net sales improved by 7% year over year to $354 million driven by strong global volumes, with notable growth in China. Commercial Vehicle net sales increased by 3% year over year to $110 million led by solid volumes in North America and Latin America. Mobility Coatings price-mix was flat year over over, as positive price movement was offset by mix and contractual raw material pass through impacts.

The Mobility Coatings segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million in the second quarter compared to $46 million in the prior year period, with margins of 14.8% and 10.4%, respectively. The increases in segment Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA margin were driven by variable cost deflation, volume growth and cost reduction actions.

“Axalta continues to execute exceptionally well," said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President of Axalta. "I am proud of our global team's dedication and effort in achieving the highest quarterly net sales and Adjusted EBITDA in the company's history. As One Axalta, we remain committed to driving accelerated performance and unlocking the robust earnings potential of our business. With the solid second quarter performance and better visibility into the second half of the year, we are raising our full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow guidance.”

Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook

(in millions, except %’s and per share data) Projection (includes CoverFlexx) Item Q3 2024 FY 2024 Net Sales YoY% Flat to +LSD% +LSD% Adjusted EBITDA ~$275 ~$1,090 - $1,100 Adjusted Diluted EPS ~$0.50 ~$2.05 Free Cash Flow $475 - $500 D&A (step-up D&A) ~$280 ($50) Tax Rate, As Adjusted ~25% Diluted Shares Outstanding ~221 Interest Expense ~$210 Capex ~$150

LSD = low single digit

Axalta does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow or tax rate, as adjusted, on a forward-looking basis because the information necessary to calculate a meaningful or accurate estimation of reconciling items is not available without unreasonable effort. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

Conference Call Information

Financial Statement Tables AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,351 $ 1,294 $ 2,645 $ 2,578 Cost of goods sold 891 904 1,756 1,806 Selling, general and administrative expenses 213 210 420 416 Other operating charges 2 2 63 9 Research and development expenses 18 19 36 38 Amortization of acquired intangibles 22 21 44 46 Income from operations 205 138 326 263 Interest expense, net 50 55 104 103 Other (income) expense, net (1 ) 9 7 10 Income before income taxes 156 74 215 150 Provision for income taxes 43 13 63 28 Net income 113 61 152 122 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — (1 ) — Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 112 $ 61 $ 153 $ 122 Basic net income per share $ 0.51 $ 0.27 $ 0.70 $ 0.55 Diluted net income per share $ 0.51 $ 0.27 $ 0.69 $ 0.55 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 219.9 221.6 220.2 221.4 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 220.9 222.5 221.2 222.3





AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 840 $ 700 Restricted cash 3 3 Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,268 1,260 Inventories 745 741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 158 117 Total current assets 3,014 2,821 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,158 1,204 Goodwill 1,549 1,591 Identifiable intangibles, net 1,061 1,130 Other assets 524 526 Total assets $ 7,306 $ 7,272 Liabilities, Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 715 $ 725 Current portion of borrowings 20 26 Other accrued liabilities 600 677 Total current liabilities 1,335 1,428 Long-term borrowings 3,588 3,478 Accrued pensions 236 252 Deferred income taxes 152 162 Other liabilities 177 179 Total liabilities 5,488 5,499 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, $1.00 par, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 254.3 and 253.7 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 254 254 Capital in excess of par 1,584 1,568 Retained earnings 1,439 1,286 Treasury shares, at cost, 35.0 and 33.6 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (987 ) (937 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (517 ) (444 ) Total Axalta shareholders’ equity 1,773 1,727 Noncontrolling interests 45 46 Total shareholders’ equity 1,818 1,773 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,306 $ 7,272





AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 152 $ 122 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 136 136 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 4 4 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs 3 3 Deferred income taxes 8 1 Realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses, net 12 19 Stock-based compensation 14 14 Impairment charges — 15 Interest income on swaps designated as net investment hedges (7 ) (6 ) Other non-cash, net 5 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and notes receivable (35 ) (194 ) Inventories (22 ) 70 Prepaid expenses and other assets (91 ) (52 ) Accounts payable 7 (12 ) Other accrued liabilities (62 ) (40 ) Other liabilities 24 (1 ) Cash provided by operating activities 148 79 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (45 ) (74 ) Interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 7 6 Settlement proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges — 29 Other investing activities, net 2 2 Cash used for investing activities (36 ) (37 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings — 9 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 292 — Payments on short-term borrowings (5 ) (26 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (188 ) (157 ) Financing-related costs (4 ) (6 ) Purchases of common stock (50 ) — Net cash flows associated with stock-based awards 2 9 Deferred acquisition-related consideration — (8 ) Other financing activities, net 1 — Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 48 (179 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 160 (137 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (20 ) 2 Cash at beginning of period 703 655 Cash at end of period $ 843 $ 520 Cash at end of period reconciliation: Cash and cash equivalents $ 840 $ 518 Restricted cash 3 2 Cash at end of period $ 843 $ 520





The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in millions):

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 113 $ 61 $ 299 $ 152 $ 122 $ 269 Interest expense, net 50 55 214 104 103 213 Provision for income taxes 43 13 121 63 28 86 Depreciation and amortization 68 66 276 136 136 276 EBITDA 274 195 910 455 389 844 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs (a) — 1 10 3 3 10 Termination benefits and other employee-related costs (b) 1 2 72 56 2 18 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (c) 2 (1 ) 7 4 — 3 Site closure costs (d) — 1 6 1 2 7 Impairment charges (e) — 8 — — 15 15 Foreign exchange remeasurement losses (f) 3 10 19 8 12 23 Long-term employee benefit plan adjustments (g) 2 2 10 5 4 9 Stock-based compensation (h) 8 8 26 14 14 26 Environmental charge (i) — — 4 4 — — Other adjustments (j) 1 1 (3 ) — (1 ) (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 291 $ 227 $ 1,061 $ 550 $ 440 $ 951 Net sales $ 1,351 $ 1,294 $ 5,251 $ 2,645 $ 2,578 $ 5,184 Net income margin 8.4 % 4.7 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 4.7 % 5.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 % 17.5 % 20.2 % 20.8 % 17.1 % 18.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Performance Coatings $ 223 $ 181 $ 811 $ 419 $ 350 $ 742 Mobility Coatings 68 46 250 131 90 209 Total $ 291 $ 227 $ 1,061 $ 550 $ 440 $ 951





(a) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to the prepayment, restructuring, and refinancing of our indebtedness, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (b) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to employee termination benefits, consulting, legal and other employee-related costs associated with restructuring programs and other employee-related costs. These amounts are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (c) Represents acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and integration activities associated with our business combinations, all of which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (d) Represents costs related to the closure of certain manufacturing sites, which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (e) Represents impairment charges, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The losses recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023 were primarily due to the decision to demolish assets at a previously closed manufacturing site during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the then anticipated exit of a non-core business category in the Mobility Coatings segment during the three months ended March 31, 2023. (f) Represents foreign exchange losses resulting from the remeasurement of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, net of the impacts of our foreign currency instruments used to hedge our balance sheet exposures. (g) Represents the non-cash, non-service cost components of long-term employee benefit costs. (h) Represents non-cash impacts associated with stock-based compensation. (i) Represents costs related to certain environmental remediation activities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (j) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash losses (gains), unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income for the periods presented (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 113 $ 61 $ 152 $ 122 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — (1 ) — Net income attributable to common shareholders 112 61 153 122 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs (a) — 1 3 3 Termination benefits and other employee-related costs (b) 1 2 56 2 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (c) 2 (1 ) 4 — Impairment charges (d) — 8 — 15 Environmental charge (e) — — 4 — Other adjustments (f) 1 2 2 — Step-up depreciation and amortization (g) 13 13 25 30 Total adjustments 17 25 94 50 Income tax provision impacts (h) 2 9 14 17 Adjusted net income $ 127 $ 77 $ 233 $ 155 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.57 $ 0.35 $ 1.05 $ 0.70 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 220.9 222.5 221.2 222.3





(a) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to the prepayment, restructuring, and refinancing of our indebtedness, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (b) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to employee termination benefits, consulting, legal and other employee-related costs associated with restructuring programs and other employee-related costs. These amounts are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (c) Represents acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and integration activities associated with our business combinations, all of which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (d) Represents impairment charges, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The losses recorded during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were due to the decision to demolish assets at a previously closed manufacturing site during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the then anticipated exit of a non-core business category in the Mobility Coatings segment during the three months ended March 31, 2023. (e) Represents costs related to environmental remediation activities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (f) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash losses, unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (g) Represents the incremental step-up depreciation and amortization expense associated with the acquisition of DuPont Performance Coatings by Axalta. We believe this will assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and better highlight the results of our ongoing operating performance. (h) The income tax impacts are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which expense or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the nature of the non-GAAP performance measure. Additionally, the income tax impact includes the removal of discrete income tax impacts within our effective tax rate which were expenses of $2 million and $5 million and benefits of $3 million and $5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include the deferred tax benefit ratably amortized into our adjusted income tax rate as the tax attribute related to a January 1, 2020 intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights is realized.

The following table reconciles cash provided by (used for) operating activities to free cash flow for the periods presented (in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 34 $ (52 ) $ 114 $ 131 $ 148 $ 79 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22 ) (42 ) (23 ) (32 ) (45 ) (74 ) Interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 3 6 4 — 7 6 Free cash flow $ 15 $ (88 ) $ 95 $ 99 $ 110 $ 11





The following table reconciles income from operations to adjusted EBIT and segment adjusted EBIT for the periods presented (in millions):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 205 $ 138 $ 326 $ 263 Other (income) expense, net (1 ) 9 7 10 Total 206 129 319 253 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs (a) — 1 3 3 Termination benefits and other employee-related costs (b) 1 2 56 2 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (c) 2 — 4 — Impairment charges (d) — 8 — 15 Environmental charge (e) — — 4 — Other adjustments (f) 1 2 2 1 Step-up depreciation and amortization (g) 13 13 25 30 Adjusted EBIT $ 223 $ 155 $ 413 $ 304 Segment Adjusted EBIT (1): Performance Coatings $ 161 $ 118 $ 296 $ 227 Mobility Coatings 49 24 92 47 Total 210 142 388 274 Step-up depreciation and amortization (g) 13 13 25 30 Adjusted EBIT $ 223 $ 155 $ 413 $ 304





(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Axalta transitioned to using Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure to evaluate financial performance of the operating segments and allocate resources. We will continue publishing segment Adjusted EBIT through 2024 to allow for historical trend analyses. (a) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to the prepayment, restructuring, and refinancing of our indebtedness, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (b) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to employee termination benefits, consulting, legal and other employee-related costs associated with restructuring programs and other employee-related costs. These amounts are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (c) Represents acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and integration activities associated with our business combinations, all of which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (d) Represents impairment charges, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The losses recorded during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were due to the decision to demolish assets at a previously closed manufacturing site during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the then anticipated exit of a non-core business category in the Mobility Coatings segment during the three months ended March 31, 2023. (e) Represents costs related to environmental remediation activities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (f) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash losses, unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (g) Represents the incremental step-up depreciation and amortization expense associated with the acquisition of DuPont Performance Coatings by Axalta. We believe this will assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and better highlight the results of our ongoing operating performance.



