Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Home sales revenue increased 43.5% to $418.2 million
  • Net new home orders of 760 increased 34.5%
  • Net income of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share
  • Adjusted net income of $13.3 million or $0.36 per share, a 9% increase
  • Home sales gross margin of 14.9%, 21.1% on an adjusted basis
  • Book value per share of $17.94

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”) announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $4.6 million, and net income of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per share. Reported income for the quarter includes a $5.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share impact related to a non-cash deferred financing cost write-off associated with the re-cast of the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility. Excluding the loss from the deferred financing cost write-off, net income was $6.5 million or $0.18 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million or $0.36 per share and adjusted gross margin was 21.1%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $7.5 million with net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $13.0 million, or $0.33 per share and adjusted gross margin was 23.5%.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes posted another quarter of strong top-line growth in the second quarter of 2024, generating home sales revenue of $418.2 million, which represented an increase of 43.5% over the second quarter of 2023”, said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “New home deliveries totaled 760 units for the quarter, well in excess of our stated guidance, as our teams did an excellent job of accelerating build schedules and closing homes in a timely manner. We also generated 760 net new orders for the quarter, 34.5% more than second quarter of 2023, on a sales pace of 3.0 homes per community per month.”

Mr. Ho continued, “The strong year-over-year growth we experienced in both sales and closings this quarter was the direct result of our strategic efforts to grow our company and achieve better economies of scale. Average community count for the quarter was up 47% year-over-year, thanks to the investments we’ve made in our markets and the acquisitions we’ve completed to grow our company. We are a much bigger and more diversified company than we were a year ago, and we expect to reap the benefits of our larger homebuilding platform as our volumes increase.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “As we turn our attention to the latter half of 2024, we remain focused on achieving our delivery goals for the year and generating cash to bring our leverage ratios down from current levels. Given the improvements we’ve seen in build times and the number of homes we currently have in backlog, I believe we are on track to achieve those goals. I am proud of the way our teams executed in the second quarter and continue to believe that Landsea Homes has a bright future ahead.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $431.1 million in the second quarter, up 47.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 41% increase in homes closed and a 2% increase in average sales price.

New homes delivered increased 41.0% to 760 homes at an average sales price of $550,000, a 2% increase, compared to 539 homes delivered at an average sales price of $541,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Net new home orders were up 34.5% to 760 homes with a dollar value of $389.8 million, an average sales price of $513,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 565 homes with a dollar value of $324.4 million, an average sales price of $574,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 11% as compared to 11% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 694 homes with a dollar value of $391.1 million and an average sales price of $564,000 at June 30, 2024. This compares to 722 homes with a dollar value of $455.8 million and an average sales price of $631,000 at June 30, 2023.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2024, were 12,357 compared to 11,008 at June 30, 2023. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 57% of our lots at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 43% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 14.9% compared to 17.4% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 21.1% compared to 23.5% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $2.9 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.08 compared to $0.12 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.36 compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $42.8 million compared to $27.0 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $330.2 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $106.2 million and $224.0 million in availability under the Company’s $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $754.1 million compared to $543.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 52.8% at June 30, 2024, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 45.4% at June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 625 to 700
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $495,000 to $510,000
  • Adjusted home sales gross margin to be between 20% and 21%
  • Home sales gross margin to be approximately 15%

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,000 to 1,100
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $495,000 to $510,000
  • Adjusted home sales gross margin to be between 23% and 24%
  • Home sales gross margin to be between 18% and 19%

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter 2024 results.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-274-8461
  • International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9814

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after conference end time through August 15, 2024.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 11156580

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;
  • our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;
  • changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;
  • our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;
  • the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;
  • our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;
  • our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;
  • the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, CFA
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527


 
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (dollars in thousands)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,150     $ 119,555  
Cash held in escrow   24,071       49,091  
Real estate inventories   1,350,165       1,121,726  
Due from affiliates   4,569       4,348  
Goodwill   152,322       68,639  
Other assets   129,633       107,873  
Total assets $ 1,742,910     $ 1,471,232  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 95,471     $ 77,969  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   219,569       160,256  
Due to affiliates   881       881  
Line of credit facility, net   225,655       307,631  
Senior notes, net   528,452       236,143  
Total liabilities   1,070,028       782,880  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,671,387 issued and 36,275,392 outstanding as of June 30, 2024, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   460,001       465,290  
Retained earnings   190,659       187,584  
Total stockholders’ equity   650,664       652,878  
Noncontrolling interests   22,218       35,474  
Total equity   672,882       688,352  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,742,910     $ 1,471,232  


 
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue              
Home sales $ 418,182     $ 291,512     $ 710,774     $ 532,137  
Lot sales and other   12,961       1,732       14,410       2,847  
Total revenues   431,143       293,244       725,184       534,984  
               
Cost of sales              
Home sales   355,736       240,835       604,633       437,889  
Lot sales and other   11,231       1,748       12,914       2,461  
Total cost of sales   366,967       242,583       617,547       440,350  
               
Gross margin              
Home sales   62,446       50,677       106,141       94,248  
Lot sales and other   1,730       (16 )     1,496       386  
Total gross margin   64,176       50,661       107,637       94,634  
               
Sales and marketing expenses   24,663       18,334       43,151       34,742  
General and administrative expenses   29,555       25,980       55,637       48,760  
Total operating expenses   54,218       44,314       98,788       83,502  
               
Income from operations   9,958       6,347       8,849       11,132  
               
Other (expense) income, net   (5,353 )     1,159       (3,540 )     2,114  
Pretax income   4,605       7,506       5,309       13,246  
               
Provision for income taxes   1,370       1,640       1,340       3,257  
               
Net income   3,235       5,866       3,969       9,989  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   350       919       894       1,824  
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 2,885     $ 4,947     $ 3,075     $ 8,165  
               
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.08     $ 0.12     $ 0.08     $ 0.20  
Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.12     $ 0.08     $ 0.20  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   36,199,850       39,891,982       36,239,765       39,944,549  
Diluted   36,369,827       39,971,731       36,558,862       40,059,731  


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 213     $ 96,251     $ 452     160     $ 70,590     $ 441     33 %   36 %   2 %
California 139       134,211       966     115       99,516       865     21 %   35 %   12 %
Colorado 24       10,201       425               N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Florida 285       130,010       456     264       121,406       460     8 %   7 %   (1 )%
Metro New York 1       4,475       4,475               N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas 98       43,034       439               N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 760     $ 418,182     $ 550     539     $ 291,512     $ 541     41 %   43 %   2 %


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes
   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes
   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 396     $ 174,992     $ 442     330     $ 143,124     $ 434     20 %   22 %   2 %
California 285       266,105       934     200       166,774       834     43 %   60 %   12 %
Colorado 41       19,055       465               N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Florida 442       202,365       458     476       216,396       455     (7 )%   (6 )%   1 %
Metro New York 1       4,475       4,475     1       1,649       1,649     %   171 %   171 %
Texas 100       43,782       438     4       4,194       1,049     2,400 %   944 %   (58 )%
Total 1,265     $ 710,774     $ 562     1,011     $ 532,137     $ 526     25 %   34 %   7 %


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 219 $ 100,448 $ 459 3.5   186 $ 79,263 $ 426 3.6   18 % 27 % 8 % (3 )%
California 128   102,158   798 4.4   216   181,466   840 5.9   (41 )% (44 )% (5 )% (25 )%
Colorado 34   14,920   439 3.8     N/A N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida 286   133,078   465 3.2   163   63,686   391 1.9   75 % 109 % 19 % 68 %
Metro New York   N/A N/A     N/A N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 93   39,146   421 1.5     N/A N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total 760   389,750 $ 513 3.0   565   324,415 $ 574 3.3   35 % 20 % (11 )% (9 )%


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 452 $ 203,963 $ 451 3.6   338 $ 142,008 $ 420 3.4   34 % 44 % 7 % 6 %
California 235   210,483   896 4.0   380   317,693   836 5.3   (38 )% (34 )% 7 % (25 )%
Colorado 57   25,791   452 3.8     N/A N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida 522   242,611   465 3.0   341   143,024   419 2.0   53 % 70 % 11 % 50 %
Metro New York 1   4,475   4,475 N/A     N/A N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 105   43,841   418 1.6   4   4,194   1,049 1.3   2,525 % 945 % (60 )% 23 %
Total 1,372 $ 731,164 $ 533 3.1   1,063 $ 606,919 $ 571 3.1   29 % 20 % (7 )% %


Average Selling Communities

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024 2023 % Change   2024 2023 % Change
Arizona   20.7 17.0 22 %   21.0 16.5 27 %
California   9.7 12.3 (21 )%   9.7 12.0 (19 )%
Colorado   3.0 N/A   2.5 N/A
Florida   29.6 28.0 6 %   29.4 28.8 2 %
Metro New York   N/A   N/A
Texas   21.0 N/A   10.7 0.5 2,040 %
Total   84.0 57.3 47 %   73.3 57.8 27 %


Backlog

  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change
  Homes
   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes
   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 152     $ 70,404     $ 463     113     $ 48,871     $ 432     35 %   44 %   7 %
California 111       102,548       924     259       229,365       886     (57 )%   (55 )%   4 %
Colorado 30       14,276       476               N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Florida 326       168,730       518     350       177,525       507     (7 )%   (5 )%   2 %
Metro New York           N/A             N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas 75       35,177       469               N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 694     $ 391,135     $ 564     722     $ 455,761     $ 631     (4 )%   (14 )%   (11 )%

(1)   Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Antares acquisition was 70 homes with a value of $35,118 thousand.


Lots Owned or Controlled

  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023    
  Lots
Owned
 		  Lots
Controlled
 		  Total
 		  Lots
Owned
 		  Lots
Controlled
 		  Total
 		  % Change
Arizona 1,767     1,249     3,016     2,040     1,389     3,429     (12 )%
California 586     1,128     1,714     574     1,708     2,282     (25 )%
Colorado 175     573     748                 N/A
Florida 1,680     1,507     3,187     2,366     1,687     4,053     (21 )%
Metro New York 1         1     2         2     (50 )%
Texas 1,138     2,553     3,691     38     1,204     1,242     197 %
Total 5,347     7,010     12,357     5,020     5,988     11,008     12 %


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024     %     2023     %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 418,182     100.0 %   $ 291,512     100.0 %
Cost of home sales   355,736     85.1 %     240,835     82.6 %
Home sales gross margin   62,446     14.9 %     50,677     17.4 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   17,074     4.1 %     7,276     2.5 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairment       %     4,700     1.6 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment   79,520     19.0 %     62,653     21.5 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   8,619     2.1 %     5,710     2.0 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 88,139     21.1 %   $ 68,363     23.5 %


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024     %     2023     %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 710,774     100.0 %   $ 532,137     100.0 %
Cost of home sales   604,633     85.1 %     437,889     82.3 %
Home sales gross margin   106,141     14.9 %     94,248     17.7 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   27,631     3.9 %     11,818     2.2 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairment       %     4,700     0.9 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment   133,772     18.8 %     110,766     20.8 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   11,075     1.6 %     10,195     1.9 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 144,847     20.4 %   $ 120,961     22.7 %


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, and (ix) abandoned projects costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 3,235     $ 5,866  
Provision for income taxes   1,370       1,640  
Interest in cost of sales   18,011       7,319  
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,850       1,139  
EBITDA   24,466       15,964  
Real estate inventories impairment         4,700  
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales   8,619       5,710  
Transaction costs   2,861       18  
Write-off of offering costs         436  
Abandoned project costs   1,698       197  
Loss on debt modification   5,180        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,824     $ 27,025  


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 3,969     $ 9,989  
Provision for income taxes   1,340       3,257  
Interest in cost of sales   28,581       11,872  
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,170       2,557  
EBITDA   37,060       27,675  
Real estate inventories impairment         4,700  
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales   11,075       10,195  
Transaction costs   4,589       33  
Write-off of offering costs         436  
Abandoned project costs   1,954       312  
Loss on debt modification   5,180        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,858     $ 43,351  


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, loss on debt modification, and inventory impairment, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 2,885     $ 4,947  
       
Real estate inventories impairment         4,700  
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   90       545  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   8,619       5,710  
Loss on debt modification   5,180        
Total adjustments   13,889       10,955  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   10,380       8,075  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,265     $ 13,022  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.08     $ 0.12  
Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.12  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.37     $ 0.33  
Diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.33  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   36,199,850       39,891,982  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   36,369,827       39,971,731  

(1)   Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,075     $ 8,165  
       
Real estate inventories impairment         4,700  
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   119       1,263  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   11,075       10,195  
Loss on debt modification   5,180        
Total adjustments   16,374       16,158  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   12,237       11,910  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 15,312     $ 20,075  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.08     $ 0.20  
Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.20  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.42     $ 0.50  
Diluted $ 0.42     $ 0.50  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   36,239,765       39,944,549  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   36,558,862       40,059,731  

(1)   Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 754,107     $ 543,774  
Total equity   672,882       688,352  
Total capital $ 1,426,989     $ 1,232,126  
Ratio of debt to capital   52.8 %     44.1 %
       
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 754,107     $ 543,774  
Less: cash and cash equivalents   82,150       119,555  
Less: cash held in escrow   24,071       49,091  
Net debt   647,886       375,128  
       
Total capital $ 1,426,989     $ 1,232,126  
Ratio of net debt to total capital   45.4 %     30.4 %

