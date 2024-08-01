Transom Capital-backed BridgeTower Media Acquires Virginia Business to Cover Nation’s “Best State for Business”

National media and events company expands industry-leading business-intelligence portfolio with state’s only comprehensive business publication

LOS ANGELES and GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeTower Media, the authoritative source for business insights, data-driven marketing solutions and events across more than 40 media and research brands, is acquiring Virginia Business.

Virginia Business is the only publication dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and every region of the state of Virginia. More than 47,000 executives rely on Virginia Business for news and insights about business in Virginia, which was recently rated by CNBC as the best state in the nation for business for a record sixth time.

“It’s great to be able to add the core business audience in the nation’s best state for business to our growing portfolio,” said Hal Cohen, BridgeTower Media’s president and CEO. “We see an opportunity to accelerate the growth of Virginia Business – and of business in Virginia – by leveraging the power of BridgeTower Media’s audience platform and best-in-class capabilities. We look forward to delivering even more value to readers and advertisers in the years ahead.”

On the heels of a significant digital transformation, BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group, has been actively increasing its appeal to business executives and marketers by strategically expanding its media footprint to encompass more growth markets and industries across the U.S.

“Hal and the BridgeTower Media team demonstrate again and again that they know exactly how to help media properties thrive in today’s digital world,” said Bernie Niemeier, Virginia Business president and publisher. “I made this decision thoughtfully, and I know my team is in good hands. I look forward to seeing Virginia Business grow even further as it continues to serve the nation’s best state for business.”

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is a leading business intelligence, marketing and event platform providing authoritative content and expert analysis through its 40+ B2B media and research brands. More than 4.4 million business decision-makers rely on BridgeTower Media for timely information and expert insights to grow their businesses. These deep and trusted first-party customer relationships power tailored insights for business executives and precision audience targeting for omnichannel marketing solutions. BridgeTower Media also celebrates professional and organizational success through 200+ events and its Best Companies Group. BridgeTower Media is a Transom Capital portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with approximately $900M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation, and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. More information at https://transomcap.com.

