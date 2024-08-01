SRI Management Launches in Alabama’s Rocket City of Huntsville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management is excited to announce the addition of Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park, a Nicol Investment Company-owned property, to its family of senior living communities. Located in Huntsville, Ala., this premier retirement living community offers an exceptional environment for seniors, combining independent living, assisted living, and memory care options and 24 beautifully designed retirement villas.



“We are delighted to welcome Pioneer Senior Living to the SRI Management family,” said SRI Management's President, Todd Filippone. “Our commitment is to provide a top-tier living experience and create a warm, inclusive atmosphere where residents feel at home. We prioritize the well-being of our residents and their families, ensuring they receive the highest quality of care and support.”

Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park boasts a modern farmhouse aesthetic that seamlessly blends with the surrounding Huntsville area. The community's design celebrates Huntsville’s rich community heritage in agriculture, space exploration, and national intelligence through thoughtful details incorporated into the architecture and interior design.

Don Bishop, CEO of SR Companies, expressed the importance of building strong community relationships. “Huntsville is a vibrant and growing area, and we are excited to foster strong connections within the community. Our goal is to ensure that Pioneer Senior Living is not just a place to live, but a true community where residents can engage and thrive.”

Residents at Pioneer Senior Living can enjoy an array of amenities designed to promote an active and fulfilling lifestyle. The community features a café, spa, gym, activity room with a demo kitchen, theater room, golf simulator room, an outdoor putting green, outdoor dining areas, a bocce court, and a rooftop terrace with an outdoor fireplace. Standard spaces such as living rooms, libraries, arts and crafts rooms, and dining rooms are available to provide comfort and convenience.

Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park is open and ready to welcome new residents. For more information, please visit www.pioneerseniorliving.com or visit the community at 6100 Kitt Lane NW, Huntsville, Alabama 35806.

About SRI Management

SRI Management's passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management oversees 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. More information about SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.