Regenx Tech Announces Change in Senior Leadership

After leading the Company for over 14 years, Greg Pendura has decided to step down from the role of Chief Executive Officer but has agreed to remain as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. With the announcement of Greg Pendura’s retirement, the Company is pleased to announce that Don Weatherbee has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Regenx. Don has an extensive record of senior executive positions for more than 21 years. Don joined Regenx in 2015 and has spent the last 2 years as the President of the Company. During this time, Don has worked very closely with Greg on strategic and operational initiatives. Greg Pendura stated, “I felt the time was right to decrease my involvement in the day-to-day operations of the Company and move into more of an advisory role as I enjoy spending more time with my family and travelling. Don has a broad base of experience in both operational and financial environments which will be instrumental in managing the projected growth of the Company going forward. I believe the Company has the pieces required to succeed and unlock shareholder value.”

Don Weatherbee stated, “I am thrilled to lead this Company into its next phase of growth. With our exceptional team we’ve put in place, we are well-positioned to seize the incredible opportunities in front of us. I am also pleased that Greg has agreed to continue to share his strategic outlook with us by remaining on the Board of Directors.”

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters. For further information visit: www.regenx.tech

