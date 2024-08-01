InterDigital signs license agreement with Panasonic

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has signed a new license agreement with Panasonic.



The agreement covers InterDigital’s 4G and 5G cellular, HEVC video and WiFi patents.

“We always value working with a client like Panasonic where there is a long-standing level of trust and respect between both sides,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “I also appreciate that this agreement extends our license with Panasonic to our valuable 5G portfolio, our WiFi assets and our HEVC patents, where licensees continue to see a lot of value.”

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



