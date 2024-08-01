DNA Sequencing Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DNA sequencing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.84 billion in 2023 to $13.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to human genome project, cost reduction, biomedical research expansion, clinical diagnostics adoption, pharmaceutical R&D needs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The DNA sequencing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to next-generation sequencing (NGS) advancements, point-of-care sequencing, population genomics initiatives, ai and machine learning integration, precision medicine adoption.

Growth Driver Of The DNA Sequencing Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the DNA sequencing market going forward. Cancer refers to uncontrolled cell growth, which impacts various organs and contributes to significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. DNA sequencing plays a crucial role in identifying genetic mutations, understanding tumor biology, and guiding treatment decisions, leading to improved outcomes in cancer care.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the DNA sequencing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG.

Advancements in single-cell DNA sequencing technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the DNA sequencing market. Major companies operating in the DNA sequencing market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

DNA Sequencing Market Segments:

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Technology: Third Generation DNA Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Biomarkers And Cancer, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Other Applications

1) By End User: Hospitals And Healthcare Organizations, Academics And Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the DNA sequencing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the DNA sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

DNA Sequencing Market Definition

DNA sequencing refers to determining a DNA molecule's precise order or sequence of nucleotides (adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine). It is a fundamental molecular biology and genetics technique that allows scientists to unravel the genetic code within an organism's DNA.

DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on DNA sequencing market size, DNA sequencing market drivers and trends, DNA sequencing market major players, DNA sequencing competitors' revenues, DNA sequencing market positioning, and DNA sequencing market growth across geographies. The DNA sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

