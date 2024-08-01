Submit Release
To Her Excellency Ms. Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation

AZERBAIJAN, August 1 - 01 August 2024, 11:18

Dear madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will continue to develop based on friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples. I am confident that we will cooperate closely with Switzerland in the fight against climate change within the framework of COP29, which will be hosted by our country in November.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the Swiss Confederation everlasting welfare and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 July 2024

