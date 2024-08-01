Runaway Juvenile / Berlin Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2024 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stoney Corners Road East Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/31/2024 at approximately 2305 hours Troopers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile in East Montpelier. It was reported Sawyer Glaser-West was missing and was believed to have run away. He is described as a 17-year-old male who is 5'6, 140 pounds with brown, curly hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hoodie, and a tan ballcap. Anyone with information on Glaser-West's location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.