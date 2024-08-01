Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.89 billion in 2023 to $4.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing aging population, limited treatment options, rising disease awareness, healthcare infrastructure development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded research and development, precision medicine approach, increasing disease incidence, advancements in biomarker development, government initiatives and funding.

Growth Driver Of The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

The rise in the prevalence of fibrotic disease is expected to drive the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market going forward. Fibrotic diseases, also known as fibrosis, refer to a group of medical conditions characterized by the excessive formation and accumulation of fibrous connective tissue in various organs or tissues in the body. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs help reduce lung fibrosis and inflammation by targeting multiple signaling pathways involved in fibrosis.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. Major companies operating in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market focus on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Nintedanib, Pirfenidone, Other Drug Types

2) By Mode Of Action: Antifibrotic Agents, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Other Modes of Action

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers

5) By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Definition

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung disease characterized by the gradual and continuous deterioration of the tissue encompassing the air sacs, known as alveoli, in the lungs. This condition leads to the accumulation of scar tissue (fibrosis) within the lungs, impeding the efficient transportation of oxygen into the bloodstream.

