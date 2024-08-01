Global Active Backpack Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Active Backpack Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The active backpack market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.88 billion in 2023 to $6.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased urbanization and travel, increased prevalence of hiking and outdoor activities, advances in material science and manufacturing processes, increased disposable income of urban residents, increased focus on health and fitness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The active backpack market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising emphasis on health, increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable materials, booming e-commerce sector, rise of niche markets, growing global connectivity and accessibility.

Growth Driver Of The Active Backpack Market

The increasing recreational activities are expected to propel the growth of the active backpack market going forward. Recreational activities refer to leisure activities that are performed outside, usually in natural environments. Active backpacks are versatile and can be used during recreational activities, including hiking, camping, travelling, cycling, running, and jogging.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the active backpack market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, VF Corporation, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the active backpack market. Major market players are focusing on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the active backpack market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hiking Or Trekking, Camping And Travelling, Sports

2) By Size: Less Than 10L, 10L-20L, 20L-40L

3) By Price Point: Under $50, $51-$100, $101-$150, $151-$200, $201-$250, Above $250

4) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Online

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the active backpack market in 2023. The regions covered in the active backpack market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Active Backpack Market Definition

Active backpacks are designed to cater to the needs of individuals engaged in various active pursuits such as hiking, camping, biking, or running. These backpacks are specifically designed to provide comfort, durability, and functionality while carrying gear and supplies during physical activities.

