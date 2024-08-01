Intragastric Balloons Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Intragastric Balloons Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Intragastric Balloons Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intragastric balloons market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.85 billion in 2023 to $19.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing obesity rates, rising healthcare expenditure, clinical evidence and FDA approvals, awareness campaigns, improved balloon designs, growing medical tourism.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The intragastric balloons market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to celebrity endorsements, obesity-related health issues, expansion in emerging markets, an increase in endoscopic procedures, an aging population, and personalized treatment approaches.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15835&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Intragastric Balloons Market

The increasing obesity rates are expected to propel the growth of the intragastric balloon market going forward. Obesity rates refer to the prevalence or percentage of a population that is considered obese based on body mass index (BMI) measurements, which is generally defined as having a BMI of 30 or higher. The increasing obesity rates are due to dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, economic factors, advertising and marketing, genetics and biology, psychological and emotional factors, and urbanization and infrastructure. Obese individuals utilize intragastric balloons as a non-surgical option to aid in weight loss by occupying space in the stomach, promoting feelings of fullness, and reducing food intake.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intragastric-balloons-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the intragastric balloons market include Medtronic plc, Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cleveland Clinic, Mediclinic Group, Spire Healthcare Group plc, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

Major companies operating in the intragastric balloon market are focusing on developing advancements in medical weight-loss devices such as swallowable gastric balloons, to enhance patient comfort, ease of use, and accessibility. Swallowable gastric balloons are non-surgical devices that help with weight loss by temporarily occupying space in the stomach, promoting a feeling of fullness, and reducing food intake.

Segments:

1) By Type: Single, Dual, Triple Intragastric Balloons

2) By Filling Material: Saline Filled, Gas Filled

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies

4) By Application Areas: Obesity, Diabetes, Diet Control, Weight-loss, Pre-operative Weight Reduction, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the intragastric balloons market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the intragastric balloons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Intragastric Balloons Market Definition

Intragastric balloons refer to a minimally invasive bariatric treatment for obesity that involves placing a medical implant in the stomach to restrict its capacity temporarily. This procedure is designed for individuals with obesity, offering a non-surgical option that does not require general anesthesia. The balloons work by taking up space in the stomach, making individuals feel full and limiting their food intake. They are typically inserted using an endoscope, a long, flexible tube with a camera attached, passed through the mouth into the stomach.

