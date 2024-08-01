AI/ML Medical Device Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.38 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 24.7%

Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.42 billion in 2023 to $6.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory support, rise in chronic diseases, data accessibility, improvements in computational power, cost efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased personalization, remote monitoring and telemedicine, ai/ml integrated diagnostics, patient-centric care, ai/ml in proactive care.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market

Investments in healthcare AI are expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence or machine learning medical device market going forward. Healthcare AI (Artificial Intelligence) refers to applying AI technologies in the healthcare industry to improve healthcare delivery, diagnosis, treatment, and overall patient care. Investments in AI healthcare are driven by the potential for AI and ML technologies to revolutionize healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and enhance operational efficiency.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market include General Electric, Medtronic PLC, Canon Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence or machine learning medical device market. Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence machine learning medical device market are concentrating on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: System Or Hardware, Software-As-A Medical Devices

2) By Clinical Area: Radiology, Cardiology, Hematology, Other Clinical Areas

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Healthcare Providers, Patients, Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare payers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence machine learning medical device market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence or machine learning (ai/ml) medical device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market Definition

An artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device is a medical device that incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to analyze medical data, make predictions, support diagnoses, or assist healthcare professionals in decision-making. Artificial intelligence, or machine learning, has several beneficial applications in the medical device sector, including handling data, remote surgical procedures, diagnostic and operational assistance, and clinical trials.

Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market size, artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market major players, artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market positioning, and artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

