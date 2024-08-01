Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.5 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hidradenitis suppurativa market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.06 billion in 2023 to $1.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased diagnosis awareness, limited treatment options, advancements in dermatology, rising disease prevalence, patient advocacy initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hidradenitis suppurativa market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biologic therapies development, precision medicine approaches, clinical trial expansion, global initiatives and funding, healthcare policy support.

Growth Driver Of The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

The rise in the prevalence of skin diseases is driving the growth of the hidradenitis suppurativa market going forward. Skin diseases refer to a wide range of skin problems, including those attributed to bacterial infections, viral infections, fungal infections, allergy symptoms, skin malignancies, and parasites. Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic and severe skin disorder, is driving the development of new products and services for its management due to increased awareness, accurate diagnosis, a growing patient pool, and research advancements.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hidradenitis suppurativa market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories.

Utilization of biologics is a key trend gaining popularity in the hidradenitis suppurativa market. Major companies operating in the hidradenitis suppurativa market are investing in research and development, resulting in an approved biologic therapy for hidradenitis suppurativa and sustaining their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Skin Condition: Folliculitis, Pimples, Boils, Deep-Acne

2) By Product: Tablet, Intravenous (IV) Injection

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Treatment: Medications, Surgery, Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), Laser Treatment, Other Treatments

5) By End User: Hospital, Specialty Clinic, Homecare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hidradenitis suppurativa market in 2023. The regions covered in the hidradenitis suppurativa market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Definition

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic skin condition that causes painful lumps deep in the skin, usually on parts of the body where skin touches the skin, like the armpits, inner thighs, and groin area. These lumps frequently appear where skin contacts skin, such as the armpits, inner thighs, and groin.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hidradenitis suppurativa market size, hidradenitis suppurativa market drivers and trends, hidradenitis suppurativa market major players, hidradenitis suppurativa competitors' revenues, hidradenitis suppurativa market positioning, and hidradenitis suppurativa market growth across geographies. The hidradenitis suppurativa market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

